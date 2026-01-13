Olympic Primer | 10 TAKEAWAYS

4.

Because it’s been 12 years since NHL players last competed at the Olympics, and the NHL is stacked with the best hockey talent in the world, there will be plenty of first‑time Olympians headed to Milan‑Cortina in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of every team and their first‑time Olympians:

🇨🇦 Canada – 23 first‑time Olympians, with only Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty bringing previous Olympic experience.

🇺🇸 USA – 23 first-timers as well, with Jake Sanderson and Brock Faber as the only returning Olympians from 2022.

🇫🇮 Finland – Around 20 first-timers, blending NHL newcomers with seasoned international players.

🇸🇪 Sweden – Roughly 20 first-timers as well, anchored by veterans like Erik Karlsson and Gabriel Landeskog.

🇨🇿 Czechia – About 19 first-timers alongside six returning Olympians, including Ondrej Palat, mixing NHL stars with experienced internationals.

🇩🇪 Germany – 15–17 first-timers paired with 8–10 returning veterans, balancing NHL talent with European experience, and of course led by star NHL forward Leon Draisaitl.

🇨🇭 Switzerland – Approximately 22 first-timers, with just three returning Olympians. It will be the first Olympic Games for all three New Jersey Devils Swiss players.

🇱🇻 Latvia – Around 13–14 players will make their debut, with the rest of the roster having played at the 2022 Games.

🇸🇰 Slovakia – Roughly 15–16 first-timers, accompanied by 9-10 returning Olympians, including Devils defenseman Simon Nemec.

🇫🇷 France – They have virtually no returning Olympians; a roster full of debuts is on its way. They'll compete in the hockey tournament at the Games for the first time in 20 years.

🇩🇰 Denmark – About 14–16 first-timers.

🇮🇹 Italy – The host nation will send a full roster of first-time Olympians, with no returning veterans.