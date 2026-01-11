QUICK RECAP: Jets 4, Devils 3

quick recap
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

WPG 1, NYD 0: Iafallo opens the scoring late in the first period.

NJD 1, WPG 1: Devils captain Nico Hischier responds to tie the game just 37 seconds later.

1st int

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 2, WPG 1: Glass gives New Jersey the lead in the opening minute of the second period.

WPG 2, NJD 2: Toews answers 90 seconds later to tie to the game.

The Devils thought they regained the lead as Jonas Siegenthaler put a puck into an open net. However, the Jets challegned Paul Cotter for goalie interference. And the goal was waved off.

NJD 3, WPG 2: Glass scores his 2nd of the game to reclaim the lead for the Devils.

NJD 3, WPG 3: Vilardi evens the game late in the second period.

2nd int

THIRD PERIOD

WPG 4, NJD 3: Pearson scores to give Winnipeg a lead.

DEVILS LINEUP

OPPONENT LINEUP

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Kovacevic will make his season debut against the Jets after offseason surgery.

