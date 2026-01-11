QUICK RECAP: Jets 4, Devils 3

The Devils visit the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Jets in Winnipeg
The Devils visit the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
WPG 1, NYD 0: Iafallo opens the scoring late in the first period.
NJD 1, WPG 1: Devils captain Nico Hischier responds to tie the game just 37 seconds later.
NJD 2, WPG 1: Glass gives New Jersey the lead in the opening minute of the second period.
WPG 2, NJD 2: Toews answers 90 seconds later to tie to the game.
The Devils thought they regained the lead as Jonas Siegenthaler put a puck into an open net. However, the Jets challegned Paul Cotter for goalie interference. And the goal was waved off.
NJD 3, WPG 2: Glass scores his 2nd of the game to reclaim the lead for the Devils.
NJD 3, WPG 3: Vilardi evens the game late in the second period.
WPG 4, NJD 3: Pearson scores to give Winnipeg a lead.