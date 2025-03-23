Devils Lose to Sens | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Senators scored two goals 33 seconds apart early in the second period and it was the difference in a 3-2 victory against the Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday night.

Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson tallied the two early goals in short duration and David Perron added a power-play goal for the Senators.

“We weren’t hard enough (in the second period)," Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Puck battles. When we had the puck, we were just not good enough. Not hard enough with it. Turned it over and it cost us. Then not enough offense to recover from it.

"First period was good. Third period was good. The second period cost us. We've been one of, if not, the best team in the second period all season long. Not tonight and it bites us. Disappointing."

Devils captain Nico Hischier and Erik Haula tallied for New Jersey. Haula's goal came with 22.4 seconds left to give the Devils some life, but it was short lived.

"We had a good push in the third because we’re desperate," forward Jesper Bratt said. "But in the first and second period we’re not starting desperate enough to win."

The Devils have lost three of their past four games.

The NY Rangers defeated Vancouver, 5-3, to pull within six points of the Devils for the third spot in the Metro Division. The NY Islanders lost in overtime to Calgary, 4-3, but are now eight points behind New Jersey but with three games in hand.

“We’re going to have to realize that every single point matters so much more than we maybe think,” Bratt said. “This is just not good enough.”