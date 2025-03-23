Devils Lose to Sens | GAME STORY

Ottawa's 3-2 win hands Devils third loss in past four games

By Sam Kasan
NEWARK, NJ - The Senators scored two goals 33 seconds apart early in the second period and it was the difference in a 3-2 victory against the Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday night.

Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson tallied the two early goals in short duration and David Perron added a power-play goal for the Senators.

“We weren’t hard enough (in the second period)," Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Puck battles. When we had the puck, we were just not good enough. Not hard enough with it. Turned it over and it cost us. Then not enough offense to recover from it.

"First period was good. Third period was good. The second period cost us. We've been one of, if not, the best team in the second period all season long. Not tonight and it bites us. Disappointing."

Devils captain Nico Hischier and Erik Haula tallied for New Jersey. Haula's goal came with 22.4 seconds left to give the Devils some life, but it was short lived.

"We had a good push in the third because we’re desperate," forward Jesper Bratt said. "But in the first and second period we’re not starting desperate enough to win."

The Devils have lost three of their past four games.

The NY Rangers defeated Vancouver, 5-3, to pull within six points of the Devils for the third spot in the Metro Division. The NY Islanders lost in overtime to Calgary, 4-3, but are now eight points behind New Jersey but with three games in hand.

“We’re going to have to realize that every single point matters so much more than we maybe think,” Bratt said. “This is just not good enough.”

Here are some observations from the game:

• This game turned early in the second period. Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson scored 33 seconds apart in the opening 4:38. Even after the Devils made it a 2-1 game, 91 seconds later the Senators responded with a power-play goal from David Perron to make it 3-1.

“We had a hard time with their pressure, getting out of the zone,” defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic said. “Especially at the beginning of the second they were hemming us in. Five-on-five we didn’t generate much O-zone time. They kept coming back into our zone and we got hemmed in for a couple long shifts. That’s not a recipe for success.”

• The Senators scored three goals off tips within one foot of the crease. If there was a theme to the night, it was the Senators’ forecheck and offensive cycle overmatching New Jersey. And Ottawa’s ability to get inside at the net for leverage and tips.

• Hischier finished a nice passing sequence on the power play to pick up his 30th goal of the season. He was set up in the right circle and received a pass from Jesper Bratt through the Senators outstretched box. Hischier teed up the shot and sneaked the puck just between the post and the skate blade of goalie Linus Ullmark.

• For Hischier, it’s his second career 30-goal season (31, 2022-23). He also extends his scoring streak to six games with four goals and six points.

• It was a historic assist for Bratt on Hischier’s 30th goal. It marked Bratt’s 61st helper of the year, setting a new single-season franchise record. Bratt tops Scott Stevens’ 60 assists in the 1993-94 season.

"It feels good but would have felt a lot better if it led to a win," Bratt said. "Maybe later on I'll appreciate it. I'm thankful and proud of it. I just want to continue helping the team win games and score goals."

• Haula has three goals and five points in his last six games.

• Goalie Jake Allen got the start in goal. He faced way too many high danger shots in the game and performed remarkably. It’s telling that three goals scored against him were tips from within four feet.

Allen’s best save came when he was laying on his side and lifted his left leg to get a piece of Drake Batherson’s shot to keep it out of the net.

• Cody Glass has two goals and six points in seven games since joining the Devils.

• Curtis Lazar returned to the lineup after missing the previous game with an injury. He made an immediate impact on the Devils’ opening PK sequence. First, he jetted to the neutral zone to pick up a loose puck for a breakaway. He was stopped by goalie Linus Ullmark with the blocker. Seconds later, Ottawa’s Claude Giroux had the puck at the crease with Devils goalie Jake Allen down and out. Giroux pushed the puck toward the empty net, but Lazar skated into the crease to pick up the puck and swipe it out of danger.

The Devils play their third of a three-game homestand hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. You can watch on ESPN+, Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

