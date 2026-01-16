Building | NOTEBOOK

Current Affairs

The Devils have played 47 games this season and have a record of 24-21-2 for 50 points. That puts them four points out of a playoff position.

With 47 games in the books, the players discussed where they think the team currently is and what they’ve learned about themselves in just over half of a season.

“I think now we've got enough of a track record over these 47 to know when we're winning and when, not just winning, but playing the right way, what that looks like,” Dillon said. “And on the opposite side, when we're not, most times, we're not getting the wins. The teams are too good in this league. I think we've learned that out, where you can't just expect to throw your skates on and go out and win, even as skilled or good as a team we think we are.

“So, I would say we're still a little bit of trying to get that consistency, which when you can do that, you have to earn your way into the playoffs. You need to earn your way through the tough stretches of the year.”

“It’s a long season and a lot of games left to play,” center Cody Glass said. “So, if we can kinda get our stride again and string along some wins and just play good hockey, have a good process, I feel like we're gonna be in a good spot.”

The Devils have 10 games left before hitting the February Winter Olympic break. They’ll get a two-plus week rest. After that will be the final sprint and 25 games to jockey for position and playoff berths.

“As we get into these last 30, 35 games, teams are really starting to see where they're working for the home-ice advantage, a wild card spot, tops in the league,” Dillon said. “Really this is where the separation happens, and as we get into the Olympic break, I think once we come back from that, there's probably only 20, 25 games really left. So just the importance here of getting to overtime, like in the Seattle game, of making the right plays at the right time, and something we've also stressed this year.”