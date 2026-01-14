Fitzgerald: 'This Is On Me' | FEATURE

“This is on me. Where we’re at right now is on me.”

Those were the opening remarks by Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald at the beginning of a nearly 40-minute discussion with over a dozen media members on Wednesday morning.

“I’m one to take accountability for myself,” he continued. “I will say we are a collaborative organization and we’re all in this together, my group. But I’m the leader of the group and this isn’t good enough. It is absolutely not good enough. We’re not meeting the standard and expectations that we’ve set.”

The Devils began the day with a 23-21-2 record for 48 points. That puts them five points out of a playoff position and just two points ahead of the NY Rangers for last place in the Eastern Conference.

The Devils have lost four of their last five games, which includes a 9-0 setback to the New York Islanders, and frustration has reached into the fanbase.

“I feel for the fans. I really do,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re used to Stanley Cup championship teams with players like (Ken Daneyko). Anything less is unacceptable. I take that on, and I believe that.”

Among the other things Fitzgerald discussed with the media were his own job security, the job security of head coach Sheldon Keefe and the coaching staff, the failure to acquire Quinn Hughes from Vancouver, the no-trade/minimum trade clause contracts on the team, the salary cap, the situation with Dougie Hamilton and much more.

Ultimately, Fitzgerald reiterated his belief in the team’s core of players and that the club has the pieces to be successful.

“We as an organization believe in this core. We’ve seen them at the top of their game and we all like it,” he said. “I believe in this group. For the fans, I know how passionate they are and how desperately they want a champion. I’m trying to continue to do what I set out to do, which is build a contender.”

The Devils have had an up-and-down season. While the team has struggled of late, there are moments where the Devils showed their potential. They opened the year with an eight-game winning streak. And as recently as Monday, the Devils picked up a 5-2 victory in Minnesota against the third-best team in the NHL standings. It was a strong performance against an elite opponent on the road. Those moments give glimmers of hope.

“When you watch how we played the other night, you say that’s the way we should look and how we should play consistently,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s what excites me moving forward. I do think what we saw the other night isn’t a fluke. When we put our minds together and commit to playing away from the puck, offense generates more when you do that.”

With that said, the team’s shortcomings aren’t being overlooked. Fitzgerald is actively working the phones and working to acquire depth and talent to move this team in the right direction.

“The standards and the expectations, they’ve been set by everybody in this organization, starting with me and starting with our team," he said. "“The one thing I’m trying to do is find solutions to help this organization move forward and become the team that we believe we can be."