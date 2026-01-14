LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Kraken 2

The Devils host the Seattle Kraken at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, SEA 0: Only 54 seconds into the game, the Devils scored as Cody Glass scored on a Dougie Hamilton rebound.
NJD 1, SEA 1: Adam Larsson scored to put the Kraken back on even terms.
NJD 2, SEA 1: Jack fed the puck to Nico who wired it for a power play goal, putting the Devils in front 2-1.
NJD 2, SEA 2: Seattle tied it 1:33 later on a power play of their own by Jared McCann.
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Dadonov
Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Kakko - Beniers - Eberle
Schwartz - Stephenson - Tolvanen
Catton - Wright - McCann
Winterton - Meyers - Gaudreau
Dunn - Larsson
Evans - Oleksiak
Lindgren - Fleury
Grubauer
Daccord