LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Kraken 2

By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Seattle Kraken at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, SEA 0: Only 54 seconds into the game, the Devils scored as Cody Glass scored on a Dougie Hamilton rebound.

NJD 1, SEA 1: Adam Larsson scored to put the Kraken back on even terms.

MARKSTROM'S TOP 1ST-PERIOD SAVES

Screenshot 2026-01-14 at 7.48.47 PM

CODY GLASS 1ST INTERMISSION INTERVIEW ON MSG

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 2, SEA 1: Jack fed the puck to Nico who wired it for a power play goal, putting the Devils in front 2-1.

NJD 2, SEA 2: Seattle tied it 1:33 later on a power play of their own by Jared McCann.

BRENDEN DILLON 2ND INTERMISSION INTERVIEW

Screenshot 2026-01-14 at 8.38.06 PM

MARKSTROM'S TOP 2ND-PERIOD SAVES

THIRD PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Dadonov

Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

KRAKEN LINEUP

Kakko - Beniers - Eberle
Schwartz - Stephenson - Tolvanen
Catton - Wright - McCann
Winterton - Meyers - Gaudreau

Dunn - Larsson
Evans - Oleksiak
Lindgren - Fleury

Grubauer
Daccord

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Simon Nemec goes back into the lineup tonight when the Devils return home to face Seattle.

