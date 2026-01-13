Devils Tame Wild Fire | GAME STORY
Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt score two goals each in Minnesota in the Devils 5-2 win.
SAINT PAUL, MN - Step by step.
The New Jersey Devils are back in the win column, snapping a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.
Ondrej Palat delivered the go-ahead goal in opportunistic fashion, scoring with just six seconds left in the second period to send the Devils into the final 20 minutes holding a 2-1 lead.
Palat also scored again in the third period.
Jesper Bratt extended the lead to 3-1, and seconds later, 4-1, with a two-goal effort just 11 seconds apart, to extend the lead and secure the Devils' win. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton was credited with the two primary assists on Bratt’s goals.
"It took a lot of effort, determination and will from the guys here today,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “That’s not easy to tap into. But that’s what’s required and I think today serves as a great example of how we kept getting better through the game and you get rewarded with more offense. It was a great night for us.”
Captain Nico Hischier had two primary assists himself, first setting up Dawson Mercer for the opening goal, then finding Palat for the eventual game-winner.
After four straight losses, the Devils close out their four-game road trip on a positive note with the much-needed win. Minnesota’s goals came from Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno. Foligno's goal came with just 17 seconds remaining in the game.
Here are some observations from the game:
• It took more than 10 minutes for the Devils to register their first official shot, but they made it count. Nico Hischier outmuscled Brock Faber for the puck behind the Minnesota net and set up Dawson Mercer in tight. Mercer buried his chance for his 12th goal of the season and gave the Devils the 1-0 lead on their first shot on Minnesota goaltender Jesper Wallstedt.
• According to Mike Kelly of the NHL Network, a puck battle win for Hischier is nothing out of the ordinary, as he is second in the league this season in puck battles, behind Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson-Ek.
• Jack Hughes was back in the middle of the ice, centering the Devils’ top line with Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt on his wings. Hughes had spent the last few games as a winger, as the Devils managed the fact that he is not yet taking faceoffs, and the constant shuffling needed to cover those duties.
But with Hughes back at center, and flanked by Meier and Bratt, their was a familiar pace to how he was playing. It was the version of Jack Hughes the Devils are used to seeing, driving play through the middle and making everything around him feel more dangerous.
• Speaking of Jack, for the first time since the eldest Hughes brother, Quinn, was traded from Vancouver to Minnesota, the three brothers faced one another.
Quinn, in 10 career games before tonight, has eight assists against Jack's New Jersey team. Jack has eight goals and seven assists in his eight games against Quinn, and his youngest brother Luke has one goal and an assist in four games.
Jack added to his totals with one assist on Monday night.
• Dougie Hamilton returned to the Devils' lineup after sitting out against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon. With Hamilton returning, Simon Nemec was made a scratch. Before the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe explained his decision-making to make the change.
"I had a good conversation, meeting and video review with Nemo this morning and talked through my thought process," Keefe said. "He wants to play every day, as every player does, but we’re finally healthy for the most part here and the back end has got options (…) but I also gave him the reassurance that he’s going to go right back in after the game here tonight. So, take the day, use it productively and be better as we get home and get an off day and back to playing again.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils return home for a pair of games starting on Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.