Devils Tame Wild Fire | GAME STORY

SAINT PAUL, MN - Step by step.

The New Jersey Devils are back in the win column, snapping a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

Ondrej Palat delivered the go-ahead goal in opportunistic fashion, scoring with just six seconds left in the second period to send the Devils into the final 20 minutes holding a 2-1 lead.

Palat also scored again in the third period.

Jesper Bratt extended the lead to 3-1, and seconds later, 4-1, with a two-goal effort just 11 seconds apart, to extend the lead and secure the Devils' win. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton was credited with the two primary assists on Bratt’s goals.

"It took a lot of effort, determination and will from the guys here today,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “That’s not easy to tap into. But that’s what’s required and I think today serves as a great example of how we kept getting better through the game and you get rewarded with more offense. It was a great night for us.”

Captain Nico Hischier had two primary assists himself, first setting up Dawson Mercer for the opening goal, then finding Palat for the eventual game-winner.

After four straight losses, the Devils close out their four-game road trip on a positive note with the much-needed win. Minnesota’s goals came from Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno. Foligno's goal came with just 17 seconds remaining in the game.