Devils Fall to Sens  | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Sheldon Keefe deployed the Devils' line of Tomas Tatar, Curtis Lazar, and Nathan Bastian against the Senators' top line of Brady Tkachuk, Josh Noris, and Drake Batherson for much of the afternoon. Trying to contain top-end talent led by the Sens captain, Tkachuk, is no easy feat, but the Lazar line stuck to the assignment while also creating their own opportunities. After 20 minutes of play, neither Tkachuk, Noris or Batherson had registered a shot on goal, but the Lazar line had six against Anton Forsberg.

The Tatar goal came just 1:26 after the Senators had opened the scoring on a Zach Ostapchuk shot squeaking through Jacob Markstrom's arm.

• Shots were 7-0 for New Jersey when the Lazar line was on the ice through 40 minutes of play.

• Ostapchuk's first career goal came on the Senators' seventh shot of the game.

• The Devils hit 13 shots in the game before the first period was over, with just over four minutes to play in the first. The 13 shots were the total they reached through all 60 minutes on Saturday against the Flyers. New Jersey finished the first period with 17 shots, holding the Senators to just two. The Senators registered their first shot 10:30 into the period.

Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg was excellent in the opening 20 minutes, turning away every shot he faced. Forsberg proved to be the backbone of the Senators for the first period, mainly as the Devils continuously applied extended pressure and carried most of the play.

What was most encouraging was that New Jersey had moments where it could access its rush game and create offensive pressure without simultaneously sacrificing its defensive efforts. The Devils gave up little to the Senators, just two shots on Jacob Markstrom, and were quick to separate Ottawa from the puck, limiting its offensive zone presence.

• Justin Dowling returned to the lineup after not playing on Saturday. Brian Halonen was a healthy scratch.