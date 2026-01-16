Mid-Season Musings | 10 TAKEAWAYS

7.

Take a quick glance at the standings, and it’s hard not to do a double-take... this might be as tight as the NHL has ever been at this point in the season. No one, especially in the East, is truly out of it, and that includes the Devils, who currently sit four points back of a Wild Card spot and/or third in the Metropolitan Division. The Washington Capitals currently hold the third spot in the division with 54 points, to New Jersey’s 50.

That’s why there’s still plenty of runway… Enough room to make a real push and turn the adversity of the past few weeks into an opportunity to grow.

A very condensed schedule makes for games nearly every other day, not as much recovery time, and certainly not the same amount of practice time a team is used to. Every team hits bumps along the way; it’s unavoidable, but what ultimately matters is how you respond when things get uncomfortable. It has been a grueling season, league-wide.

That's where New Jersey is right now. But they've shown they can be much more than they've been of late.

And with that, Fitzgerald asserts that the playoffs are still the primary goal for this group.

“I know that we’re one streak away from being where we were at the start, where we really liked what we had and thought we were a good team,” Fitzgerald said. “In all my years here, I’ve never seen a schedule like I saw this year. When you saw what we were coming out of the gate versus, and thought, ‘Wow!’ And then, first 15 games, if you thought your record was gonna be that because of the teams, then I would’ve been lying. But that proved that when we put our minds to it, and we play the right way, and we’re connected, and we’re committed, we can be a good team.”

The belief is still there; now it’s about turning it back into results.

When asked directly if the Stanley Cup Playoffs were still the goal, Fitzgerald replied with an emphatic ‘Hell, yeah!’ (Well, he didn't quite use the word 'hell', it was in fact a bit more of a forceful expletive!)