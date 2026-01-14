Nemec Back In, Kovacevic Out as Devils Return Home | PREVIEW

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ. - The Devils return home looking to turn one strong performance into something more.

After a disciplined and connected effort in Minnesota, New Jersey welcomes Seattle to Prudential Center with a clear objective: Follow it up. Head coach Sheldon Keefe made it clear that consistency remains the biggest hurdle, and the biggest opportunity, for his group.

“We have to follow it up,” Keefe said. “We want to start better and carry that forward. Try to get some traction here in our game. Coming back home, we hope we’ve earned the confidence of our fans to help get us going.”

That idea has echoed through the room. The Devils have shown stretches of strong hockey this season, but sustaining it has been elusive. The win in Minnesota showed what the group can look like when it plays connected, physical, and decisive. The challenge now is proving it was not an isolated night.

Captain Nico Hischier stressed that point.

“He’s 100 percent right,” Hischier said, referring to the message from Ondrej Palat post-game in Minnesota that one good game means nothing without consistency. “If you can’t sustain it, it doesn’t mean anything. Every team can be good one night. We have to find consistency in that game we played in Minnesota.”

Hischier pointed to simplicity as the biggest difference.

“We didn’t beat ourselves,” he said. “We played smarter and more straightforward hockey. Focus on our forecheck, focus on our defensive zone. Instead of forcing plays, we just played the game the right way.”

That mindset translated into offense as well.

“Defense starts with a good forecheck,” Hischier said. “We simplified it. Too many times this season we tried hard but tried the wrong way. This league is ruthless. You force a play and it doesn’t work, it can end up in your net.”

Lineup Updates

The Devils will look to build on that structure with a lineup adjustment on the back end. Simon Nemec returns to the lineup, while Johnathan Kovacevic sits as the coaching staff continues to manage health and workload.

Keefe explained that Kovacevic’s absence is precautionary rather than concerning.

“It’s just managing him,” Keefe said. “Three games in four nights. We knew we were probably pushing it a little bit. The good news is there are no issues with the knee. This is typical soreness that guys go through (early in their season).”

Nemec’s return comes with expectation and opportunity. Keefe described the situation as an important development moment for the young defenseman.

“He’s taken a big step this season,” Keefe said. “He deserves the opportunity to be in the mix. But in the National Hockey League, you have to compete for your spot every day. He’s got to play with urgency.”

Keefe added that maintaining Nemec’s confidence was essential.

“That’s why when you tell him he’s coming out, you give him the assurance he’s going right back in,” Keefe said. “Knowing that we have confidence in him is probably more important than anything.”

For Nemec, the message landed.

“After injury it’s always hard,” Nemec said. “Physically I feel really good. I made some mistakes in the last two games, some bad decisions with the puck, but I just need some games to get going. I think I will be fine.”

Nemec said the communication helped reset his mindset.

“It’s really good to hear that you’re going right back in,” he said. “I took a couple days for a reset, and I’m ready to play again.”

The Devils will face a Seattle team that has quietly been one of the league’s hottest, winning nine of its last ten games. Hischier acknowledged the challenge but said the focus remains inward.

“Every team is good,” Hischier said. “At the end of the day, it’s more about how you perform as a group. If we play our game the right way, we don’t really care who we’re playing against."