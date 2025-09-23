Devils Continue Pre-Season Slate Against Islanders | PREVIEW

Jacob Markstrom, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Nico Hischier among others that could play the Islanders.

preview-2025010024

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-1-0) vs. NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-0-1)

New Jersey plays Tuesday against the New York Islanders at Prudential Center.

You can watch on MSGSN and MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. The game is presented by Central Jersey Trucking & Rigging

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSGSN & MSGSN2

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Pre-Game Interviews: Jesper Bratt | Nico Hischier | Ethan Edwards

PRE-GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils hit the ice at Prudential Center for their morning skate ahead of hosting the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. ET for their second preseason game. And their lineup had a real NHL feel to it.

With the exception of a few spots here and there, the Devils will deploy a lineup tonight that will closely resemble what it would look like for the opening of the regular season. The Devils used the following workflow…

Dadonov – Hughes – Bratt
Meier – Hischier – Mercer
Palat – Glendending – Brown
Gritsyuk – Lammikko – Halonen

Edwards – Pesce
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Dillon – Nemec
(Hanzel – Diotte)

Markstrom
Romanov

The Devils used the following power play setups:

PP1: Hamilton, Hughes, Hischier, Bratt, Mercer
PP2: Nemec, Gritsyuk, Meier, Palat, Dadonov

“We’re having a lot of guys together, which is good. We get to try our units together a little bit and play together for the first time,” said forward Jesper Bratt. “It’s nice we have a lot of bodies from the regular roster today and it should be exciting.”

Goalie Jacob Markstrom will start and play the opening period. Georgi Romanov will finish the game and play the final two periods.

TOP LINE

Tonight’s game will give fans their first look at the trio of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Evgenii Dadonov. The triumvirate have played together all preseason, but tonight is the first look at them in game play.

“It’s been really good. Me and Jack understand the game the way that he understands it,” Bratt said. “It worked good in practice. I feel like we had a little chemistry there. Now it’ s a little different when you play games. We’re excited to get that real test in. Every day this training camp we’ve had our line together. I feel everyday got better and better. We’re excited to get in this day.”

Hughes and Bratt have very similar styles of play. They both want the puck. They both dictate and drive play. For Dadonov, head coach Sheldon Keefe wants to see him play a different type of game to compliment them.

“What I want to see from the line is no duplication in jobs and what they’re doing,” Keefe said Monday. “Sometimes there’s duplication with Jack and Bratta and we can’t triple it up. We need proper spacing and someone around the net, that will earn the puck back.

“I’ve seen Dadonov score a lot of goals around the net front, tips, rebounds, all that sort of stuff. That’s what I’m curious to see, if that can come together to make the line whole.”

If Dadonov can do the dirty work on the boards and at the net, while also chipping in his share of goals, it could be a perfect threesome.

“He's a really smart player that has played with talented players over the years,” Bratt said. “He’s extremely smart. He’s got some tricks up his sleeve that he can compliment me and Jack with. And me and Jack with our speed and intensity can help him out too. We can all become better individual players and a better line.”

BACK AT IT

The majority of tonight’s roster will be making their preseason debuts. It’s been a long time for many of them since the last time they laced up the skates. As expected, they’re excited to finally get back in live game action.

“It’s been so many months of training, skating and practicing for a while,” Bratt said. “It’s nice to get that first game in and get back to the normal game day routine. When you go out there for a game, it’s different than a scrimmage or practice. It’s nice to get the rust off.”

“It’s been a while. It’s nice to get going again and get the feel again,” captain Nico Hischier said. “I’m excited to get out there and get going.”

Some hiccups are expected as the players try to get back into a groove with their individual games. But that’s exactly what the preseason is all about.

“Finding the rhythm, finding the timing, getting away from summer hockey,” Hischier said. “Get back into it. That’s what preseason is for. For me, it’s important as well. A couple preseason games is always good to get back at it.”

CASEY UPDATE

Devils defenseman Seamus Casey has yet to appear in a preseason game. Keefe revealed that Casey has been dealing with something, but is expected to play soon.

“He was supposed to play on Sunday (against the Rangers). He tweaked something in that practice Saturday,” Keefe said. “He’s doing a lot better. I just felt giving him couple more days would be the smart thing to do. I would expect to see him Friday if he continues on the path that he is here now.”

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils continue their pre-season schedule on Tuesday, hosting the New York Islanders.

New Jersey dropped a 5-3 decision in their exhibition season opener on Sunday at home against the New York Rangers. Arseny Gritsyuk scored a goal and had an assist in his first game in a Devils uniform.

The Islanders also played on Sunday, falling 3-2 in a shootout at home to the Philadelphia Flyers. Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist in the losing effort for the home side.

LINEUPS

Devils: Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe noted after practice on Monday that the players who skated will closely resemble what the team puts on the ice Tuesday night when they host the New York Islanders at Prudential Center at 7 p.m. ET.

“There will be some changes from what we saw today,” he said. “By and large, anyone that was with us last season (and didn't play Sunday) will get their first game tomorrow.”

That lineup included players such as Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce, Jacob Markstrom and more.

Islanders: The Islanders haven't announced their lineup for the game, but being the road team it's likely that they'll go with a younger group. Sunday against the Flyers, the Islanders dressed veterans Anders Lee, Kyle Palmieri, Bo Horvat, Mat Barzal, Jonathan Drouin and first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer among others. Many of those players probably won't make the trip across state lines.

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (lower body) is out; Noesen (lower body) is out; Lachance (undisclosed) is day-to-day; Hameenaho (undisclosed) is day-to-day.

Islanders: Aitcheson (undisclosed) is day-to-day.

24-25 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

24-25 STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
ISLANDERS
Goals
Hischier, 35
Lee, 29
Assists
Bratt, 67
Horvat, 29
Points
Bratt, 88
Horvat, 57

GAME NOTES

  • Jack Hughes (2g-1a), Jesper Bratt (1g-2a) and Dougie Hamilton (0g-3a) led New Jersey with three points against the Isles last season.
  • Hughes owns 11 career goals against the Islanders, which marked his second most against a single opponent for his career (NYR, 16g).

More News

The Perfect Fit | FEATURE 

Camp Continues | NOTEBOOK

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Enhancements, Theme Nights | RELEASE

Gritsyuk Nets 2 Points in Preseason Loss to Rangers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Rangers 5, Devils 3

PATH Travel to Prudential Center | BLOG

Athletes’ Advice Fuels Dillon’s Recovery | FEATURE

Day 3 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Will Lean on Defensive Depth | FEATURE 

MSG Networks Announce 2025-26 Devils Telecast Schedule

Training Camp Scrimmage | NOTEBOOK

Devils Open 2025 Training Camp | NOTEBOOK

Fitzgerald: 'We Will Be Signing (Luke)' | BLOG

Hughes Excited to Return to Play | FEATURE

A Burning Desire | FEATURE

Fitzgerald, Scoppetto Named to Team USA | BLOG

Devils Unveil 2025 Training Camp Roster | BLOG

Stand Outs from Prospects Challenge | FEATURE