Camp Continues | NOTEBOOK

Daddy-O
The Devils have deployed a triumvirate of Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Evgenii Dadonov so far in training camp. At some point, they’ll see action together in a preseason game. And when they do, Keefe wants to see Dadonov filling a complimentary role on that line.
“What I want to see from the line is no duplication in jobs and what they’re doing,” Keefe said. “Sometimes there’s duplication with Jack and Bratt and we can’t triple it up. We need proper spacing and someone around the net, that will earn the puck back. I’ve seen Dadonov score a lot of goals around the net front, tips, rebounds, all that sort of stuff. That’s what I’m curious to see, if that can come together to make the line whole.”
Though it’s only been a few practices and one scrimmage during camp, Keefe likes what he’s seen so far from the threesome.
“I see some trust between the three of them,” he said. “I say that in the way that they’re sharing the puck with each other. They trust each other that when they give it up, they’re going to get it back or the play is going to continue offensively. Dadonov can score. When he gets chances to score, he puts it in the net. That’s really encouraging.”