Camp Continues | NOTEBOOK

Preseason Goals

For many of the players in Devils training camp, it isn’t their first rodeo. Or second, or third, or fourth, etc. The club has a very veteran group that knows what it takes to get ready for Game 1 of the regular season. And with that comes an understanding from their head coach that each player knows their own process.

“Those guys are looking bigger picture. They want to get through the game healthy, feeling good, get their timing right,” Keefe said. “It’ll be a little bit from my biting my tongue a little bit as those guys are finding their way. But that’s because of the trust that I have in them as we start to look to peak around the time the regular season (starts) those guys will be primed and ready. It’s a combination of me being in their ear a little about the process and detail but also letting them find their game at the same time.”

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler discussed the players knowing what they need to be ready for the start of the regular season.

“It should come back quickly. You don’t really want to hit the guys in scrimmage. That’s why you play preseason games," Siegenthaler said. "Just to get the feeling back. Get the physicality back, get the legs moving a bit. I think it’s good to have one or two or three games before the season starts.”