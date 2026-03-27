Before the final game of the team's five-game road trip, the Devils are practicing in Raleigh, North Carolina at the Lenovo Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Before the final game of the team's five-game road trip, the Devils are practicing in Raleigh, North Carolina at the Lenovo Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
With Gritsyuk still out due to his injury, the Devils didn't make any changes from Thursday's game in Nashville:
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Dadonov - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec
Cholowski
Markstrom/Allen
Dawson Mercer will reach a major milestone in his next game.
Four hundred consecutive NHL games to begin his career. He has already shattered the Devils' record for most consecutive games played at the start of a career (Scott Gomez with 141) and now has his eyes set on Travis Zajac, the all-time Devils ironman who played 401 straight from 2006 through 2011.
For Mercer, it’s something he appreciates, but it’s not something he’s been chasing.
“It goes by pretty fast,” Mercer said. “It’s been five years now, and every night I’m happy to go out there and try to help my team win.”
That mindset has been a big part of how he’s been able to stay in the lineup every night.
Mercer plays a hard game. He gets into tough areas. But there’s a level of awareness that allows him to do that while staying available.
“I try to make sure I keep my head on a swivel… making sure I put myself in good situations,” Mercer said.
Even in those physical moments, he’s thinking the game.
“Even though playing hard and getting in the dirtier areas… just trying to be as aware as possible,” he said.
His role has grown this season, now skating alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier on a line that takes on tough minutes.
“Just making sure that we play smart… keep the play in front of us,” Mercer said. “We all can kind of play different roles… just reading off each other.”
For Mercer, the milestone reflects consistency more than anything else.
“Being able to put the gear on, have fun, go out there with a smile and play for the Devils… it’s a special moment,” he said.
The Devils’ game has looked different coming out of the break.
There’s more pace. More flow. More confidence.
“I think we’re having fun,” Mercer said. “We’re playing with a lot of pace… our team’s (at) full speed.”
That speed has helped unlock more offensively, but it’s also come from a better understanding of roles across the lineup.
“I think people are buying into roles,” Mercer said. “We’re playing the right way… now we’re kind of clicking at both ends.”
For Brenden Dillon, the shift has been noticeable in how the group carries itself day to day.
“When guys are having fun, when guys are smiling… the work ethic kind of comes as a byproduct of that,” Dillon said.
That energy has translated into competition in practices and games.
“The competition comes as a byproduct of that… that creates that internal competition to get you better,” Dillon said.
The Devils have been building toward this.
Earlier in the season, the details were there but the results weren’t always following. Now, both are starting to come together.
“We’ve gotten some wins now from the break,” Mercer said. “We would love to keep going like that.”
This time of year, there’s no easing into games.
The Devils know what they’re walking into most nights, and Carolina is right at the top of that list.
“You have to earn those two points,” Brenden Dillon said.
For Dillon, it’s a building and a matchup that has its own feel.
“It’s a good team that plays well at home,” he said. “They play to their identity. They play hard. They’re a disciplined team.”
It’s also something the Devils know they have to get through.
“Whether we like it or not, it’s something we’re going to have to eventually get over,” Dillon said.
The Devils have been in similar environments recently and have found ways to come out on the right side.
“We’ve been playing in some tough buildings… teams that have been really desperate, needing points,” Dillon said. “And come out on the right side of things.”
Carolina presents that same kind of test: A team that doesn’t give you much. A building that gets going. A game that has to be earned. For Dillon, the focus is simple.
“We’ve got to raise that level,” he said. “We’ve got ten, eleven games left… if we want to give ourselves a chance, we’ve got to keep winning,” Dillon said.
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