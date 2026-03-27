A MILESTONE BUILT THROUGH HABITS

Dawson Mercer will reach a major milestone in his next game.

Four hundred consecutive NHL games to begin his career. He has already shattered the Devils' record for most consecutive games played at the start of a career (Scott Gomez with 141) and now has his eyes set on Travis Zajac, the all-time Devils ironman who played 401 straight from 2006 through 2011.

For Mercer, it’s something he appreciates, but it’s not something he’s been chasing.

“It goes by pretty fast,” Mercer said. “It’s been five years now, and every night I’m happy to go out there and try to help my team win.”

That mindset has been a big part of how he’s been able to stay in the lineup every night.

Mercer plays a hard game. He gets into tough areas. But there’s a level of awareness that allows him to do that while staying available.

“I try to make sure I keep my head on a swivel… making sure I put myself in good situations,” Mercer said.

Even in those physical moments, he’s thinking the game.

“Even though playing hard and getting in the dirtier areas… just trying to be as aware as possible,” he said.

His role has grown this season, now skating alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier on a line that takes on tough minutes.

“Just making sure that we play smart… keep the play in front of us,” Mercer said. “We all can kind of play different roles… just reading off each other.”

For Mercer, the milestone reflects consistency more than anything else.

“Being able to put the gear on, have fun, go out there with a smile and play for the Devils… it’s a special moment,” he said.