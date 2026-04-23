Scoppetto Named to Team USA for Worlds | BLOG

chris Scoppetto

Team USA Men's Ice Hockey announced their club staff for the upcoming 2026 Men's World Championship in Switzerland, and the staff will include at least one Devil.

Equipment manager Chris Scoppetto (equipment manager) will be joining Team USA’s staff. He previously served in the same role at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy for Team USA's gold medal winning team. 

Scoppetto also served as an equipment manager for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off with Team USA. “Frosty” has supported the United States as equipment manager at the 2011, ’17, ’19 and ’22 IIHF Men’s World Championship. He also helped Team USA at the 2004 World Cup.

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