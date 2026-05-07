Cotter to Play for USA at WC | BLOG

New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter has been named to the US National team preliminary roster for the upcoming World Championship in Switzerland.

This will be the first time Cotter suits up with the Men's national team.

The last time Cotter wore the USA jersey was during the 2017-18 season when he played with Team USA at the WJAC-19 tournament. This will be Cotter's first appearance in an International Ice Hockey Federation tournament.

Cotter just completed his second season with the Devils, where he recorded 9 goals and six assists. Over his career, he’s appeared in 296 NHL games with both New Jersey and Vegas, scoring 47 goals and 35 assists with 82 penalty minutes.