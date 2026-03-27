From Jersey to the Olympics | FEATURE

IT'S A GIRL'S WORLD

Pierri’s love of hockey was borne out of a sibling rivalry. Her older brother, Mike, went on a school field trip to skate in Montclair in his youth and got hooked on the game. When he started to play the sport, his younger sister, who simply copied everything that he did, quickly followed suit.

“He decided he wanted to play hockey. They put me in figure skating, and that lasted not very long before I wanted to play hockey,” Pierri laughed. “I just fell in love with it really fast.”

Pierri played locally in Montclair during her youth, mostly on boys’ teams because girls hockey wasn’t as established or strong at that time. Her talents, skill and grit allowed her to play against stiffer competition. Eventually, she would even play for Montclair High School – the boys’ team.

“There was starting to be girls’ hockey when I was a kid, but the level wasn’t that strong yet,” Pierri said. “It wasn’t a level to keep getting better. And I really enjoyed the violence of boys’ hockey. So, I played with boys growing up and it just made sense (to play for the boys in high school).

“For me, it was a no-brainer. It didn’t really make sense to not.”

As far as that sibling rivalry, Pierri would face her older brother of two years for two seasons during her freshman and sophomore campaigns as he played at rival high school MKA (Montclair Kimberley Academy).

“I remember my dad being like, ‘I want everyone to just have fun,’” she laughed.

But playing boys hockey as a female in the mid-00s also came with its challenges.

“My first few years, I had a coach that wasn’t super keen on a girl playing for the team, so it was a bit of a struggle my first three years,” she said. “Then my fourth year, we got a new coach, Pat Verney, and he was much more open-minded. He gave me a chance, and we had a really good season that year. So, it was really fun.”