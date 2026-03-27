Devils Big Guns Come to Play | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Since the return from the Olympics, Jack Hughes has strung together an impressive stretch of hockey with 23 points in 14 games, including two primary assists against Nashville on Thursday night.

• Jonas Siegenthaler had a two-assist night against Nashville, stringing together two multiple-assist games in a row after also being credited with two helpers in Dallas.

Siegs has been playing great,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said, complimenting Jonas Siegenthaler. “His contributions offensively, joining the rush, sometimes the puck lands on his stick, and he makes a play. Sometimes he’s driving through and creating space for others. I think he’s done a really nice job of that, it’s great to see him get rewarded.”

• It was a bit of a wild night for the scorekeepers, who had originally credited Jack Hughes with the Devils opening goal before changing it to the correct call of Jesper Bratt, who had the ever so slight tip off of Jack’s slap shot.

The Devils' second goal was originally credited to Bratt, but was later changed to Nico Hischier, who also had the ever-so-slight touch of the puck off a shot from Bratt from the half wall.

The scoring change brings Hischier’s season total to 26 (after scoring his second goal of the night in the third), while Bratt is sitting on 19.

• Arseny Gritsyuk missed the game with an injury and is expected to be out for the remainder of the road trip and Sunday night’s game at home against Chicago on Sunday. Head coach Sheldon Keefe mentioned that the club will have a better idea of a potential timeline for return once the team is back in New Jersey, but Gritsyuk is currently considered week-to-week.

Evgenii Dadonov drew into the lineup against the Predators in Gritsyuk’s absence.

• On Thursday morning, Predators head coach Andrew Brunette, who was an associate coach with New Jersey during the 2022-23 season, was asked about the evolution of Jack Hughes and seeing him score the gold medal clinching goal for the Americans at the Olympics:

Here’s what Brunette had to say:

“Jack's great. I'm really, really happy for him scoring that big goal, and I think that's probably jumpstarted him into coming back and feeling really good about himself. He's gone through some things this year. I know with his injuries the last couple years, and I think that was probably the boost he needed. He's highly competitive. He's a gamer. He's not afraid. He's a pleasure to coach. So you're always happy to see kids that you saw are at a part of his growth, to be around him and to see him score that kind of goal and the way he behaves himself and acts day to day. He just loves hockey. So, not surprised he took off after that. I think he's on a little bit of a high from that big goal, and hopefully he maybe slows down a little bit tonight.”