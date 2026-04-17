The Debrief | 10 TAKEAWAYS

When the Devils players left the locker room on Wednesday for the summer, there was still some uncertainty about who was going to guide the ship going forward. The General Manager’s job was still vacant, but it is no longer. A little more than 24 hours after the players packed up the locker room, New Jersey native Sunny Mehta was named the sixth GM in club history.

Mehta will certainly look to make his mark on this team, and even before the announcement of a new GM, players inside the Devils' room knew that something like this was certainly on the horizon.

“With some new leadership coming in here, it's going to be interesting to see how things shake up and see where we go from there,” Brown said, before the hiring of Mehta.

Mehta will be formally introduced next week at a press conference… so we’ll have plenty more on the new man in charge coming up!

2.

One thing that came through clearly from the core players on the final day of the year was that the expectations weren’t the problem for this group. They believed in how high the bar was set, and if anything, felt it should’ve been even higher. There was no deflection either, just an understanding that they didn’t meet what they know they’re capable of. That accountability matters because it shows a group that isn’t satisfied with simply aiming high; they expect to deliver on it.

And they didn't. And they're dissapointed in themselves because of it.

In fact, many players, including the leadership, were asked if the expectations were set too high and what they should look like next year.

Everyone pushed back on that suggestion, even noting that the expectations for the group they have are, and despite not meeting the standard, should be even higher.

"The expectations've been high for us for a few years, which is good," Nico Hischier said. "That's what you want. And obviously, when you're not getting there, it sucks. And we didn't deserve it. Like I said, we didn't play consistent enough the whole year. But the expectation will be the same as this year, next year. I think even higher, to be honest, because nobody in here wants to have a year like that again."

3.

I think the most pointed words came from Connor Brown, who, this season, was a new and fresh set of eyes on the team, from within.

Before the final day of the season, and after the final game of the year, Connor Brown had these words to share with me:

“Some major growth needs to be done," he said. So, when he arrived for his exit interviews, I asked him to expand on that growth, and he didn't hold back.

"I think when you kind of zoom out and look at our season as a whole, and you look at it analytically, we obviously didn't respond very well when guys were kind of going down. And that stretch of hockey really was the nail in our coffin.”

When he talks about not responding well when guys went down and calls that stretch the “nail in our coffin,” that sounds like him subtly saying the group didn’t handle adversity the way a true contender does. And he knows what it takes. He’s been there with Edmonton. His last two summers before this one involved trips to the Stanley Cup Final with Edmonton.

“You saw how well we played coming back from Olympic break," he added. "So that's a big thing. Being able to have that sense of belief that whoever steps up is going to be able to get it done, and when the puck's not going in, finding different ways to score, finding different ways to win, finding different ways to just believe in one another and believe in the process and the situation that we have, and the players and the people that we have in this room."

Reading between the lines, it doesn’t sound like he thinks the expectations were too high at all; in fact, he’s kind of reinforcing them. He keeps coming back to the idea that the team has “a lot of the ingredients” and that nothing “magical” needs to change, which really points to this being more about mindset than talent.

“And so things like that, I think is the biggest step. And when the biggest step for a group is mentality and mentally, I think that's a good thing, because that means that there's a lot of skill. I've been on teams that didn't have a lot of skill, and that's a much harder problem to solve, obviously, is if you don't have that type of skill and game breakers and players, then the game becomes really tough. And I think we have enough, and so that's what makes me feel optimistic about the future here.

And when he frames the biggest step as “mentality,” it feels like a quiet challenge to the room, basically, everything you need is here, but it has to show up every night, especially when things aren’t going your way.