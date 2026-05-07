From Jersey to the World Stage | FEATURE

New Jersey high schooler Dylan Hunter represented the Philippines at an international tournament

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By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

Dylan Hunter, a high school senior in Montville, New Jersey, rang in New Year’s 2026 in a rather unique way – by playing for the Philippines U18 Men’s Hockey Team in the Hong Kong International Invitation Tournament at the Mega Ice Arena.

For Hunter, aged 17 at the time of the tournament, the experience was both an honor and the result of years of hard work. The road to Hong Kong was an interesting one.

Hunter, who is Filipino on his father’s side, was introduced to the sport by his mother, Darlene, and her then-boyfriend, Hiro. It was almost by accident. One night, Hunter watched Hiro play NHL 14, a video game that sparked a curiosity. He started small, playing hockey on roller skates before taking his first ice skating lesson in 2017 at Morristown’s Mennen Sports Arena, a rink that would later host many of his high school games.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted organized sports, it unexpectedly opened a door. Ice time became more available, and Hunter transitioned to goalie. Another happenstance would lead to him taking on the position full-time.

“Montville ice hockey program held roller clinics where they taught young kids how to play, passing drills, shooting drills, fun stuff with the community,” Hunter said. “They needed a goalie for their middle school team. I wanted to play goalie, so I got there and helped out and liked it.”

With more ice time available due to the pandemic, his mother found a private coach who began working with him. Though the sessions could be tough, as early as 5 or 6 a.m., before he attended his middle school classes. But during that time, he learned to truly love the position.

“I liked being dependable,” Hunter said. “Everyone counting on me. The idea that we need each other.”

His growth accelerated quickly. At just 12 years old, Hunter was called up to play for the Jersey Colts’ 14UB team after their two goalies dropped out. His first game—10 goals allowed on 20 shots—was a harsh introduction. But it also grounded him. By season’s end, the team finished above .500, and Hunter had learned one of his earliest lessons: progress in hockey is never instant.

He would go on to play three years at 14U, two at 16U, and a year at 18U, eventually winning the 2025 Atlantic Hockey Federation championship for the New Jersey division. Along the way, he competed in Lake Placid tournaments and continued balancing hockey with other passions—music included. Hunter has played violin for more than a decade, serving as concertmaster for his school orchestra, and plays guitar in his free time.

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Still, nothing encapsulated his journey quite like an international tournament in Hong Kong. Competing in an elite IIHF youth competition, Hunter found himself facing a level of play beyond anything he had experienced. The rink — located on the 10th floor of a 26-story shopping mall, sunlight reflecting off skyscrapers — felt surreal. His team went 1–3, losing a dramatic bronze medal game in overtime after rallying from a 3–0 deficit.

“The level of hockey there under the IIHF elite youth competition was at a level I’ve never played at before,” he said. “Way higher than high school or the Colts travel team. It was a whole other thing.”

The tournament wasn’t just an opportunity to play at the highest level of international competition. It was also a chance for Hunter’s Filipino grandparents to see him play for the first time.

“Before the first game, my grandpa asked my mom, ‘Does Dylan know how to skate?’” Hunter said, laughing at the memory. “It was really great having them there. I’d look out during stoppages and know they came. They were there for all of it.”

His grandparents not only watched every game, but even had a chance to ride the team bus following the final game back to the hotel.

It was a unique opportunity for Hunter to represent his culture and heritage on the world stage, and collect memories that will last a lifetime.

“(I’m) proud I can be a part of this community and say that I was able to represent my nation,” he said. “Not a lot of people can say they’ve done that. I’m really proud to do that.”

His team featured Filipino players from the United States, Switzerland, Canada, and even Qatar, coming together to represent their roots.

“In hockey not a lot of players are from the Philippines,” Hunter said. “Having everyone together was great.”

Despite his travels and ambitions—including a commitment to the United States Naval Academy, where he’ll attempt to make the hockey team—Hunter remains rooted in Montville. He’s a junior firefighter, a volunteer, and a visible presence in the town that raised him.

“I love Montville,” he said simply. “I’ve always been here. I love supporting the community.”

For Dylan Hunter, the path from a video game to international ice has been shaped by heritage and community, by mornings at local rinks and memories made thousands of miles away, by bridging cultural divides and making lasting memories.

Even if they didn’t ultimately win the tournament, Hunter’s favorite quote rings true.

“Reach for the stars so if you fail, you can land on a cloud.”

Photos courtesy of Dylan Hunter

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