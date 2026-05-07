From Jersey to the World Stage | FEATURE

Dylan Hunter, a high school senior in Montville, New Jersey, rang in New Year’s 2026 in a rather unique way – by playing for the Philippines U18 Men’s Hockey Team in the Hong Kong International Invitation Tournament at the Mega Ice Arena.

For Hunter, aged 17 at the time of the tournament, the experience was both an honor and the result of years of hard work. The road to Hong Kong was an interesting one.

Hunter, who is Filipino on his father’s side, was introduced to the sport by his mother, Darlene, and her then-boyfriend, Hiro. It was almost by accident. One night, Hunter watched Hiro play NHL 14, a video game that sparked a curiosity. He started small, playing hockey on roller skates before taking his first ice skating lesson in 2017 at Morristown’s Mennen Sports Arena, a rink that would later host many of his high school games.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted organized sports, it unexpectedly opened a door. Ice time became more available, and Hunter transitioned to goalie. Another happenstance would lead to him taking on the position full-time.

“Montville ice hockey program held roller clinics where they taught young kids how to play, passing drills, shooting drills, fun stuff with the community,” Hunter said. “They needed a goalie for their middle school team. I wanted to play goalie, so I got there and helped out and liked it.”

With more ice time available due to the pandemic, his mother found a private coach who began working with him. Though the sessions could be tough, as early as 5 or 6 a.m., before he attended his middle school classes. But during that time, he learned to truly love the position.

“I liked being dependable,” Hunter said. “Everyone counting on me. The idea that we need each other.”

His growth accelerated quickly. At just 12 years old, Hunter was called up to play for the Jersey Colts’ 14UB team after their two goalies dropped out. His first game—10 goals allowed on 20 shots—was a harsh introduction. But it also grounded him. By season’s end, the team finished above .500, and Hunter had learned one of his earliest lessons: progress in hockey is never instant.

He would go on to play three years at 14U, two at 16U, and a year at 18U, eventually winning the 2025 Atlantic Hockey Federation championship for the New Jersey division. Along the way, he competed in Lake Placid tournaments and continued balancing hockey with other passions—music included. Hunter has played violin for more than a decade, serving as concertmaster for his school orchestra, and plays guitar in his free time.