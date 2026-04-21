Mehta Analysis | COLUMN

“A GM has many responsibilities. We have to deal with the media. We have to create a culture. We have to manage up. We have to negotiate with agents. But it’s somewhat safe to say that the main objective is that we have to put a winning team on the ice. I take that seriously.”

Those words were spoken by Sunny Mehta - who was named the sixth general manager in Devils history last Thursday - at an introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“To me, putting a winning team on the ice, that function of a general manager is about decision making,” he continued. “Taking in information of all different sorts, assessing risk and making decisions, and decisions you know are going to have inherent uncertainty with them.”

Mehta’s unique background has armed him with the tools to execute on that risk assessment framework. From his time as a professional high stakes poker player, to his time as a Proprietary Derivatives Trader at Peak6 Capital Management, to his time winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers front office – including serving the past three as assistant general manager – Mehta knows how to hit the jackpot.

Mehta's process has served him well and garnered him success at every stop of his career and in very different modalities.

“I have studied making decisions under the cloud of risk for the past 25 years,” Mehta said. “First as a poker player, then as an options trader, and for the past 15 years as a hockey executive.”

Now, Mehta brings his philosophy and vision to New Jersey. With little time to exhale, he has a lot of decisions to make in the near term. He will be going through a “period of assessment of all players, coaches and staff.”

But on the outset, he has a lot of belief in the team’s current foundation.

“I’m extremely optimistic about this team,” he said. “We have a lot of talented players, and I really, truly believe that these talented players are about to hit an inflection point and get over that hurdle. It’s my job to make sure that this roster is consistently flush with the necessary amount of talent to be a championship team.

“And I intend to do that.”