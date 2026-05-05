Devils to Select 12th Overall at 2026 NHL Draft | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils will select 12th in the upcoming NHL Draft.

The NHL held the Draft Lottery on Tuesday night to determine this year's draft order.

The draft, which remains decentralized again this season, will take place in Buffalo on June 26-27.

The Toronto Maple Leafs won the No. 1 overall lottery and will select 1st overall for just the third time in club history. The last time they selected in the top spot was in 2016, when they selected forward Auston Matthews.

The San Jose Sharks won the lottery for the No. 2 pick, with Vancouver dropping to No. 3.