Hischier, Meier to Play for Swiss at WC | BLOG

Devils captain Nico Hischier and forward Timo Meier will play for Team Switzerland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, the club announced today.

Hischier and Meier have each earned two silver medals playing in the World Championship for Switzerland, which is hosting this year’s tournament. Both teamed up to silver in last year’s games with Meier posting three goals and 10 points in 10 contests and Hischier adding two goals and three points in four games.

Hischier also received a silver medal in the 2024 WC after notching six goals and 11 points in 10 contests. Meier’s second silver medal occurred in the 2018 WC with him adding two goals and seven points in seven games.

Hischier has represented the Swiss in 14 international tournaments, including six World Championships. Meier has suited up for nine international tournaments for Switzerland, including four WCs tournaments. Both Hischier and Meier played for Switzerland in February’s Winter Olympic Games.

Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler will not participate due to injury. He was originally planning to play but won’t after being evaluated for an injury he suffered at the end of the season. He still plans on being around the Swiss team during the tournament.