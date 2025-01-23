Oral History of Lemaire | FEATURE

Ken Daneyko

But we won the first three rounds relatively handily, and we're going to play the mighty Detroit Red Wings, and they were heavily, heavily favored by all the hockey world, the media, the newspapers. We were very quietly confident in our group, the players. We had such great leadership to go along with that great coaching as well, and been through it the year before and came close. They were big favorites. And a couple days before Game 1, he'd lined up both teams (rosters) on each side of the board. And he went around the room, if I recall, and said, ‘Dano, can you outplay that guy?’ He’d pick a comparable guy on the other team. ‘Stephane Richer, can you outplay that guy?’ And then he went on down the list. ‘Randy McKay, can you outplay that guy? Niedermeyer. You think you can outplay that guy?’ What he was doing from my perspective, was he was making sure we weren't overwhelmed, we weren't reading the press clippings and thinking that we got no shot to beat Detroit because they were such heavy favorites, and they were a great team and they had a great regular season and dominated. I just remember a couple of us whispering and going, ‘man, we might be better. We might be better.’ And that's what Jacques wanted. He wanted to make sure, like I said from my perspective, to make sure we understood that we're not taking a back seat to nobody.