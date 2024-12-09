Lemaire Named 3rd Devils Ring of Honor Inductee | RELEASE

All fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Ring of Honor commemorative pin courtesy of Citizens. This marks the second induction in a five-year program sponsored by Citizens. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:45 PM for the start of the ceremony.

“Jacques Lemaire played an integral role in establishing the championship culture synonymous with the New Jersey Devils that we still strive for today,” said David Blitzer, Managing Partner, New Jersey Devils. “Jacques was the consummate winner who had the ability to teach his players what it took to get to that next level, and we are proud to name him as the club’s third-ever inductee into our Ring of Honor.”

Lemaire will be honored with his wife, Mychele, and his family by his side. The on-ice ceremony will feature a tribute video showcasing highlights of his career, with more video storytelling featured throughout the game.

“We’re excited to recognize Jacques Lemaire. His leadership and long-standing commitment to the team and community represent what it means to be a New Jersey Devil,” said Rebecca O’Connell, NYC Metro President at Citizens. “At Citizens, we are committed to helping the New Jersey community thrive. We are proud to support the Devils Ring of Honor and recognize those who have made a lasting impact on the team and in our communities.”

Lemaire began his NHL head coaching career with the Montreal Canadiens in 1983-84 and was hired by New Jersey in 1993-94. He led New Jersey to its second Eastern Conference Finals appearance in his first season and earned the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup Championship in 1995. In Lemaire’s first coaching stint with New Jersey, from 1993-94 to 1997-98, he guided New Jersey to a 199-122-57 (.602) overall record in 378 regular-season contests and a 34-22 (.607) record in 56 playoff games.

The Devils finished first in the Eastern Conference under Lemaire in 1996-97 (45-23-14=104pts) and 1997-98 (48-23-11=107pts, then a franchise record in wins and points) and clinched a postseason berth in four out of five years under Lemaire’s first coaching run in New Jersey. The team also won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 1996-97 and 1997-98, after allowing the fewest goals against in the NHL. In 1993-94, Lemaire was awarded the Jack Adams Trophy, which is presented annually “to the coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team’s success.”

After stepping down from his head coaching role with New Jersey on May 8, 1998, Lemaire was named the first coach in Minnesota Wild franchise history in 2000. He led Minnesota to the 2003 Western Conference Finals and captured his second Jack Adams Award that same season.

Lemaire later returned to New Jersey for the 2009-10 season and guided the club to an Atlantic Division title with a 48-27-7 record (103pts). Although Lemaire stepped down as coach on April 26, 2010, he returned the following season on December 23, 2010, to take over the team that had a 9-22-2 record. Under his guidance, the club went on to win 29 games. Lemaire’s return also witnessed the Devils earn an NHL-best 20-2-2 record from January 9 to March 6, 2011. Lemaire’s 276 career regular season wins, and 35 postseason victories rank first in franchise history. In his career, he’s coached the 20th most games in NHL history and has the 22nd most wins.

A native of LaSalle, Quebec, Lemaire won eight Stanley Cups while playing for the Montreal Canadiens from 1967-68 to 1978-79 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984. He also won two Cups with Montreal as an Assistant General Manager and is one of six players in NHL history who scored two Stanley Cup-winning goals. On the international stage, Lemaire won a Gold Medal with Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games as an Assistant Coach. He is currently a Special Assignment Coach with the New York Islanders.