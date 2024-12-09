Devils Celebrate, Uplift at Hospital Visits | FEATURE

The sound of a ringing bell met with cheers echoed the hallways of The Valerie Fund Children’s Center in Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. The bell marks the end of cancer treatment for patients and is a way to celebrate this massive accomplishment. Mere weeks before her favorite holiday, Christmas, Paola rang the bell. After four years of fighting, she was ready to take the next steps in her journey with her family by her side.

“Today’s a really good day for me,” Paola reflected. “To see my mom, my grandma, my grandpa, my brother, it’s nice.”

The celebrations were a complete surprise for the 9-year-old.

“Mom told me to go back inside the room because there was going to be a surprise,” Paola explained about the experience. “When I came out there was a bunch of people, there was a lot of confetti and glitter. I got to ring the bell a lot.”