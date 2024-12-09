Devils Celebrate, Uplift at Hospital Visits | FEATURE

The Devils continue to support the community through yearly visits to RWJBarnabas Health hospitals during the holiday season

Hospital Visits1
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

The sound of a ringing bell met with cheers echoed the hallways of The Valerie Fund Children’s Center in Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. The bell marks the end of cancer treatment for patients and is a way to celebrate this massive accomplishment. Mere weeks before her favorite holiday, Christmas, Paola rang the bell. After four years of fighting, she was ready to take the next steps in her journey with her family by her side.

“Today’s a really good day for me,” Paola reflected. “To see my mom, my grandma, my grandpa, my brother, it’s nice.”

The celebrations were a complete surprise for the 9-year-old.

“Mom told me to go back inside the room because there was going to be a surprise,” Paola explained about the experience. “When I came out there was a bunch of people, there was a lot of confetti and glitter. I got to ring the bell a lot.”

To support their community, the Devils visit RWJBarnabas Health hospitals throughout New Jersey

In addition to her family, Paola’s care team - filled with nurses, doctors and staff - lined the halls. With them, members of the New Jersey Devils. Players Brenden Dillon, Jack Hughes, Luke Hughes, Team President Jake Reynolds, and other members of the organization joined the celebrations as part of the Devils annual hospital visits.

“You can only imagine what they’re going through, what their families are going through,” Dillon said. “To see Paola today after four years of chemotherapy, what a day. I don’t know if there’s going to be a better Christmas for her and her family than this year.”

“It was really exciting,” Paola said about meeting the Devils players. “It was fun. They were really nice, I liked them. I liked to give them some hugs.”

In addition to hugs, Dillon and the Hughes brothers were engaged with Paola, discussing her favorite subjects, talking about their favorite Christmas movies, and comparing soccer teams with her younger brother. Although the visit was only one part of their day, it was an impactful experience.

“It’s pretty special,” Luke Hughes shared. “For her to allow us to be there for her special day was really cool. Just to see that and how much of a fighter she is, we’re really happy for her.”

ClaraMaassMC-6
ClaraMaassMC-1
PSE&G Childrens Hospital2
ClaraMaassMC-2
ClaraMaassMC-4
ChildrensSpecialized-3
BristolMeyersSquibbCH-6
ChildrensSpecialized-2
ChildrensSpecialized-4
BristolMeyersSquibbCH-1
BristolMeyersSquibbCH-3
MMCSC-5
JerseyCityMC5
MonmouthMedical-1
MMCSC-2
MonmouthMedical-2
MMCSC-4
BristolMeyersSquibbCH-2
JerseyCityMC4
TrinitasRegionalMC-02
JerseyCityMC2
BehavioralHealthServices-2
TrinitasRegionalMC-05
MMCSC-1
TrinitasRegionalMC-01
RobertWoodJohnson-Rahway-5
TrinitasRegionalMC-03
RobertWoodJohnson-Hamilton-5
TrinitasRegionalMC-04
RobertWoodJohnson-Somerset-9
RobertWoodJohnson-Rahway-3
20241205_NewarkBeth_NJD-3 (1)
RobertWoodJohnson-Somerset-7
RobertWoodJohnson-Hamilton-3
RobertWoodJohnson-Somerset-6
PSE&G Childrens Hospital3
RobertWoodJohnson-Rahway-2
PSE&G Childrens Hospital4
20241205_NewarkBeth_NJD-4
20241205_NewarkBeth_NJD-3
BehavioralHealthServices-5
20241205_NewarkBeth_NJD-1 (1)
20241205_NewarkBeth_NJD-2
Cooperman-3
20241205_NewarkBeth_NJD-1
CMC-2
CMC-1
Cooperman-6
Cooperman-5
Cooperman-2
JerseyCityMC1
/

Devils Hospital Visits 12/5/24

Devils players, alumni, NJ Devil, and staff visited 13 RWJBarnabas Health hospitals throughout the state of New Jersey to spread holiday cheer, led support, and uplift the community

These moments are why the Devils go to various RWJBarnabas Health hospitals every December. As ambassadors to the community, Devils players, NJ Devil, alumni, and staff know the significance of spending time in the hospitals to support and uplift. This year, the entire team visited 13 hospitals throughout the state of New Jersey on Dec. 5.

“(It’s amazing) to see these players get out in the community, to be able to serve, roll up their sleeves, to make a difference, to make an impact,” Reynolds explained. “Especially around this time of year with the holidays. If they can lift the spirits of the patients coming into RWJBarnabas hospitals, it’s incredibly impactful. Being able to see the smiles on these kids faces as these players walk in, this is what it’s all about.”

Reynolds was part of the Devils contingent at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center as was Mark E. Manigan, CEO and President of RWJBarnabas Health. For Manigan, every year he is impressed by the visits.

“The way the players connect not only with our staff, but the patients, it’s incredible,” Manigan shared. “It’s a testament to the culture of the Devils organization. The way they come into our hospitals, interact with our employees, and our patients, it’s really special.”

Whether it’s celebrating Paola, playing air hockey with a patient, or thanking the hospital staff for their hard work, these visits are an opportunity for Devils players to support the same community that cheers them on day in and day out.

More News

Downes: Pride Means Community | FEATURE

Devils Practice Monday Afternoon | NOTEBOOK

Lemaire Turns Trap into Title | STAN'S STORIES

Lemaire Named 3rd Devils Ring of Honor Inductee | RELEASE

Devils Shut Out in Loss to Avalanche | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 0 vs. Avalanche 4

Milestone Night(s) in Win for Devils | GAME STORY

Bratt Reflects on Road to Game 500 | FEATURE

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Kraken 2

Devils Host Inaugural Devils Youth Foundation Night | RELEASE

Marking Milestones | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Practice Thursday Morning | NOTEBOOK

From Friends to Foes at 4 Nations | FEATURE

Jack Hughes Named to U.S. 4 Nations Roster | BLOG

Bratt, Markstrom, Haula Named to 4 Nations | BLOG

Devils To Celebrate Annual Pride Night | RELEASE

Hardman Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Practice Tuesday After Rangers Win | NOTEBOOK