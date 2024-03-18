Diotte on Path Inspired by Grandmother | PROSPECT WATCH

Mikael Diotte thought of his grandmother when he put pen to paper last week to sign his first NHL contract.

She was the first to take Diotte skating as young boy. She holds a very special place in his life and she was the one Diotte was thinking of when he put pen to paper on his first NHL contract.

“She was the one who really showed me hockey,” Diotte shared of his grandmother who passed away two years ago. "She was the one who took me skating, who showed me how to skate. I'm doing this for me, of course, but I'm doing this for her too. I'm always thinking of her. I know she is so proud of me."

"She was my biggest supporter," he continued, "She never missed a single game or practice up until she got sick. She's a person who really saw me evolve as a hockey player and she really inspires me for all those reasons."

The 6-foot-3 defender then thought about how she would have reacted knowing that not only was her grandson now a part of the same organization as fellow Quebecer Martin Brodeur, but that Mikael was welcomed to the club by Brodeur himself in a phone call.

It’s a big deal for any hockey fan, but even moreso for Quebec-born hockey players.

“(New Jersey) was a team that even when I was a kid I liked,” began Diotte, “Even though I’m a skater, I was always a fan of Martin Brodeur. He was my Dad’s favorite player ever since he was little. When (Brodeur) was playing in New Jersey, I was watching clips, I watched (clips) of them winning the Stanley Cup.”

The younger Diotte said his father was probably the one who thought it was the coolest that Brodeur was speakiing to his son.

"He was a little jealous of me, I think," he laughed. "(Brodeur) has been one of his idols since he was younger. He was really jealous.

"I was so stressed. I wasn't nervous for any of the interviews (with the team) but when my agent texted me to tell me that Martin Brodeur was going to call me, I was nervous. But it was great."

A phone call with Brodeur is one thing, but now a member of the organization, he'll be fully entrenched and likely cross paths once in a while with the Hall of Fame goaltender.

This will be Diotte’s last year in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League and will move into the professional part of his hockey career next season.

Diotte, 20, has played the past four seasons in the with the Drummondville Voltigeurs and is currently having a career year with 40 points in 57 games (10g-30a). He describes himself as a two-way defenseman, who has been able to flourish with his numbers this season having taken on a bigger role as one of only four 20-year-olds to have played for the Voltigeurs this season.

"I'm a defenseman that can be put in any situation, the PK, the power play, the beginning of games, the ends of games. One of my biggest assets is my physicality. I'm a defenseman that's able to play with a physical edge and I'm a defenseman who is reliable."