Devils Sign Defenseman Mikael Diotte | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed defenseman Mikael Diotte to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2024-25 season. Diotte will continue this season with Drummondville (QMJHL). The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Diotte, 20, spent parts of the last five seasons with Drummondville, starting in 2019-20. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman has recorded a career-high 37 points (10g-27a) in 2023-24, which currently ranks second for Drummondville Voltigeurs defensemen. Diotte is one of 10 QMJHL blueliners with 10, or more, goals this season, tying him for fourth in the league, while leading all Voltigeurs defensemen. Additionally, Diotte’s plus/minus rating (+47) ranks first overall on Drummondville and third in the entire QMJHL.

Born April 10, 2003, the native of Sainte-Julie, Quebec, was Drummondville’s second-round pick, 36th overall, in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft. The right-handed shot has totaled 85 career points (20g-65a) in 197 regular-season games with Drummondville.