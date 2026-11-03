Hellebuyck widens 'window of winning' for Devils, Brodeur says

Hockey Hall of Famer, New Jersey exec thrilled to land goalie in trade with Jets

Hellebuyck_Seminoff

© Glenn James/NHLI

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Martin Brodeur believed the New Jersey Devils reached the point where a move for an elite goaltender like Connor Hellebuyck wasn't just warranted. It was necessary.

New Jersey's core players are entering or firmly established in the prime of their careers. Brodeur, its executive vice president of hockey operations, said acquiring the 33-year-old goalie reflects the Devils' commitment to take the next step.

"It's like the window of winning," Brodeur said in an interview with NHL Network on Tuesday. "Our guys are there. You look at Nico Hischier (27 years old), Jack Hughes (25), Jesper Bratt (28), Timo Meier (30), they're (mostly) all in their late 20s, with Jack a little younger. But I think it was time for us to make a move like that. (General manager) Sunny (Mehta) pulled it off, and it's awesome."

Brodeur understands perhaps better than anyone what Hellebuyck provides -- a proven No. 1 goalie who embraces the responsibility that comes with being one of the most important players on the team.

Hellebuyck made 17 saves Tuesday for his first victory with New Jersey, a 5-1 win at the Dallas Stars in his first NHL game since April 13, four days after being acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets for forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, goalie Nico Daws, the rights to unsigned draft choice Alexander Command, the Devils' own second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and their seventh-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Brodeur played 1,266 games during his 22-season NHL career, including 1,259 with New Jersey, and won the Vezina Trophy as the League's best goalie four times (2003, 2004, 2007, 2008) and the Stanley Cup three times (1995, 2000, 2003). He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

He said the best goalies are driven by the opportunity to influence the outcome every time they play. Now in his 12th NHL season, Hellebuyck has played 626 games (616 starts) and has started at least 50 games in nine of the past 10 seasons, only failing to do so in the shortened 2020-21 season when he started 45 of the Jets' 56 games.

NJD@STL: Hellebuyck makes 17 saves for win in Devils debut

"I wanted to play every game," Brodeur said. "I think that's all the top goalies. You look at (Igor) Shesterkin of the New York Rangers, (Andrei) Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning. They just want the net. They just want to play. They want to be a factor. They want to be the reason why the team is successful. And there's no difference with Connor."

The Devils (8-4-0) also have Jake Allen, whom Brodeur described as "a great luxury" to form a tandem with Hellebuyck. But Hellebuyck's experience, size and track record could provide New Jersey with something beyond saves.

Brodeur said an established goalie can give the players in front of him greater confidence while also occupying space in the minds of opponents.

"You're just a presence," Brodeur said. "I think even in the minds of the opponents, they know that they're going to have to do their best to beat you, and your players just feed off of that.

"It's a great luxury to have a guy that has a lot of experience, big body, and obviously his track record speaks for itself."

The Devils did try to solidify the position by acquiring Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19, 2024, but he was traded to the Florida Panthers after last season. When an opportunity to acquire Hellebuyck emerged, management recognized what the move could mean for a team built around Hischier, Hughes, Bratt and Meier.

Brodeur credited Mehta, in his first season as GM, for being aggressive without acting impulsively.

"Everything that he does is really calculated," he said. "He doesn't do anything just off the cuff, and the group that he has around him really is working hard, making sure that he's got all the information he needs to be able to pull off some of these trades."

Hellebuyck will need time to learn the tendencies of a new group of defensemen and adjust to a different structure after spending his entire NHL career with the Jets.

Brodeur, however, is confident that Hellebuyck's talent will allow him to make that transition.

"Elite goalies are elite goalies," Brodeur said. "You could put them in any kind of situation and they'll succeed.

"We're looking at the big picture with him. Definitely excited to have him on board."

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