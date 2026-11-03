Hellebuyck widens 'window of winning' for Devils, Brodeur says

"I wanted to play every game," Brodeur said. "I think that's all the top goalies. You look at (Igor) Shesterkin of the New York Rangers, (Andrei) Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning. They just want the net. They just want to play. They want to be a factor. They want to be the reason why the team is successful. And there's no difference with Connor."

The Devils (8-4-0) also have Jake Allen, whom Brodeur described as "a great luxury" to form a tandem with Hellebuyck. But Hellebuyck's experience, size and track record could provide New Jersey with something beyond saves.

Brodeur said an established goalie can give the players in front of him greater confidence while also occupying space in the minds of opponents.

"You're just a presence," Brodeur said. "I think even in the minds of the opponents, they know that they're going to have to do their best to beat you, and your players just feed off of that.

"It's a great luxury to have a guy that has a lot of experience, big body, and obviously his track record speaks for itself."

The Devils did try to solidify the position by acquiring Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on June 19, 2024, but he was traded to the Florida Panthers after last season. When an opportunity to acquire Hellebuyck emerged, management recognized what the move could mean for a team built around Hischier, Hughes, Bratt and Meier.

Brodeur credited Mehta, in his first season as GM, for being aggressive without acting impulsively.

"Everything that he does is really calculated," he said. "He doesn't do anything just off the cuff, and the group that he has around him really is working hard, making sure that he's got all the information he needs to be able to pull off some of these trades."

Hellebuyck will need time to learn the tendencies of a new group of defensemen and adjust to a different structure after spending his entire NHL career with the Jets.

Brodeur, however, is confident that Hellebuyck's talent will allow him to make that transition.

"Elite goalies are elite goalies," Brodeur said. "You could put them in any kind of situation and they'll succeed.

"We're looking at the big picture with him. Definitely excited to have him on board."