Win Streak Snapped in Colorado | GAME STORY

DENVER - The Devils’ four-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night, in a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Colorado.

New Jersey, playing the second half of a back-to-back, took the early lead on Connor Brown's first of two goals against Colorado. Brown first goal was a shorthanded tally that gave the Devils a 1-0 lead after the first period.

The ice certainly tilted in the second period, with the Avs taking control. Colorado put 19 shots on net and controlled possession, forcing the Devils to spend much of their energy defending. Gabriel Landeskog scored a power play goal in the middle frame, the first of five straight goals by Colorado.

Colorado took its first lead 2:45 into the third period on a goal by Nazem Kardi, and Parker Kelly added another just over a minute later. Nathan MacKinnon and Jaden Schwartz added the Avalanche's fourth and fifth goals respectively before Brown book-ended the Devils scoring with his second goal of the night.

"We've had a great stretch of hockey here," Allen said. "The guys have played remarkably well and taken so many big strides, I think, in the last week to 10 days, and this was a tough game. We knew coming in, but we hung on, and you know what? I think there's a lot of things that we're happy about right now. I think this game, just dust off the back and regroup and have a tough test in Vegas, but I think we're happy where we're at."

"I thought our team played really hard tonight and gave us everything that they had," Sheldon Keefe said. "Obviously, it starts with Jake Allen, who had a ton of work coming towards him, but I thought our guys battled real hard, which is why we led most of the game and gave ourselves a chance to compete for points in the third period. Obviously, the dam broke on us, but not a lack of fight or compete from our guys here today."

The Devils and Avs have completed their season-series with both teams winning on home ice.