LIVE UPDATES: Golden Devils 4, Golden Knights 2

Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the

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NewJerseyDevils.com Staff
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Devils at Golden Knights

Photos from the game between the Devils and Golden Knights. Photos by Getty Images and NHL.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, VGK 0: Luke Hughes breaks the ice to give NJ an early lead.

NJD 1, VGK 1: Stone tips a shot in front on the power play to even the game.

VGK 2, NJD 1: Barbashev gives Vegas the lead following some nice passing.

NJD 2, VGK 2: Devils answer quickly, 54 seconds later, with Gritsyuk picking up his 6th goal in the past 7 games.

HELLEBUYCK FIRST PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

FIRST STATS

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 3, VGK 2: Jack Hughes reclaims the lead for New Jersey with a beauty.

NJD 4, VGK 2: Gritsyuk scores his second of the game, 7th in 7 games with an incredible individual effort.

HELLEBUYCK SECOND PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

2ND PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LINEUP

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Amanda Stein gets you set for today's game between the Devils and Vegas Golden Knights.

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