LIVE UPDATES: Golden Devils 4, Golden Knights 2

#VegasBorn lines and pairs against New Jersey. Røndbjerg in for Lavoie, and Connelly moves up to the top six:



Barbashev-Eichel-Stone

Connelly-Karlsson-Marner

Howden-Hertl-Bowman

Røndbjerg-Dowd-Gatcomb



McNabb-Theodore

Lauzon-Hanifin

Heinola-Andersson



Hill