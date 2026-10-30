|
WATCH & LISTEN
|
STATS & MORE
|
LIVE UPDATES: Golden Devils 4, Golden Knights 2
Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the
PHOTO GALLERY
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
NJD 1, VGK 0: Luke Hughes breaks the ice to give NJ an early lead.
NJD 1, VGK 1: Stone tips a shot in front on the power play to even the game.
VGK 2, NJD 1: Barbashev gives Vegas the lead following some nice passing.
NJD 2, VGK 2: Devils answer quickly, 54 seconds later, with Gritsyuk picking up his 6th goal in the past 7 games.
HELLEBUYCK FIRST PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS
END-OF-PERIOD STATS
SECOND PERIOD
NJD 3, VGK 2: Jack Hughes reclaims the lead for New Jersey with a beauty.
NJD 4, VGK 2: Gritsyuk scores his second of the game, 7th in 7 games with an incredible individual effort.