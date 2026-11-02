Hellebuyck praises Devils teammates ahead of home debut vs. Oilers

The goalie, acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23, has won each of his first two starts for New Jersey, allowing three goals on 39 shots with a 1.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in wins against the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

Hellebuyck's next test will come against the Edmonton Oilers and red-hot center Connor McDavid in what will be his Devils home debut at Prudential Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE).

When asked what he's learning about his new teammates, Hellebuyck said, "All of it. I'm constantly screaming out there on the ice, but that's part of the adjustments. We're trying to get used to each other; voices too. Hearing a certain voice makes me know where a guy is. So just hearing voices is going to add information."

Although that familiarity remains a work in progress, Hellebuyck has been encouraged by the structure and commitment the Devils have displayed in front of him.

"I'm just kind of playing my game, but the guys have been playing really good in front of me," the 33-year-old said. "They pressure the puck really well. They take space away from the other team, and their back pressure has been phenomenal, which is creating a lot of turnovers for us."

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Hellebuyck has appeared confident and comfortable.

"Obviously he's played well and he's just going to keep getting better and keep getting more comfortable," Keefe said. "He's just stepped right in like he's been here all along."

Forward Jesper Bratt said Hellebuyck's personality and competitiveness have made the transition feel natural.

"From Day 1, it felt like he had been here for a while," Bratt said. "He just fit into our group in the room really, really well. He's competitive. You see it in the room, you see it in practice, and he just fit into our group perfectly."

One adjustment involves Hellebuyck's puck-handling. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler said the Devils are learning where to position themselves when the goalie leaves the crease to play the puck.

"He's very comfortable with it, and he makes pretty good plays," Siegenthaler said. "I think we're still a little bit adjusting to his plays. As a defenseman, if you have a new goalie you want to feel out what his tendencies are, how you've got to position yourself, if you've got to be close to the net or farther off."

Siegenthaler said Hellebuyck also raises the intensity level in practice.

"If you score on him, he doesn't like it," Siegenthaler said. "That's probably why he's one of the best goalies in the League. He doesn't really take it easy in practice or in games, so it's good to see how hard he works, and he kind of makes you work harder as well."

That competitiveness will be tested by the Oilers. McDavid has 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists) and 98 shots on goal in 32 games against Hellebuyck. The goalie has stopped 87 of those shots for an .888 save percentage.

And McDavid comes into the game on a historic streak. He has a point in all 15 of the Oilers’ games this season (11-2-2), and on Sunday became the fastest player in League history to 30 assists, breaking Wayne Gretzky's record of 16 games in 1984-85.

Hellebuyck said McDavid's balance and ability to change direction at top speed make him especially difficult to read.

"His speed will push defenders back and really make you make tough decisions," Hellebuyck said. "But his balance, being able to go both directions, that's what makes it hard to read because he's not really committing to one or the other."