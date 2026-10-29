Did Anything Happen? | 10 TAKEAWAYS

1.

It was a 197-day layoff from game play for Devils goalie Connor Hellebuyck. He hadn’t played since April 13, and the Devils landed him four days before the Dallas game.

Hellebuyck said time and again he was ready to play from the moment he was traded (and I'm pretty sure he'd have played that game against the Kings 15hours after being traded to the Devils, if they had let him).

If there was any worry about what he would look like after 193 days away from NHL game action, he put it to rest in Dallas.

He got just one practice with his new teammates, and you wouldn’t have known it. The Devils beat the league’s stingiest team 5-1 and snapped a five-game Dallas win streak. Sheldon Keefe said afterward you could see why Hellebuyck had been pushing to play, because he looked physically ready.

That tracks with the work he’d been putting in.

It was about as good as you can hope for from a debut.