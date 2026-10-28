Devils Extinguish Stars in Dallas | GAME STORY

DALLAS - The Connor Hellebuyck era in New Jersey is off and running.

Making his Devils debut Tuesday night, Hellebuyck faced 17 shots and gave up a single goal as New Jersey dismantled the red-hot Stars, 5-1, snapping Dallas’ five-game winning streak and extending their own win streak to four games.

"I thought the guys in front of me just played a perfect game for me to get acclimated," Hellebuyck said. "Low amount of shots, blocking everything, keep everything to the outside, let me see things, let me touch the puck a lot. I got to work through a little bit of rust, but I thought it was just a perfect game top to bottom."

"It was obviously great," Nico Hischier said of Hellebuyck in net, "He just spreads this calmness out. He's a very calm goalie, and he made some big saves in the game and in certain situation where could maybe turn a little bit the momentum to their side. Great to have him."

Hischier scored twice, and Jesper Boqvist and Luke Hughes each added a goal. The Devils have won four straight and six of their last seven.

"It's been tremendous," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the Devils defensive buy-ins. "A lot of great offense comes from that as well. That's where I think the buy-in comes, is guys want to score, they want to produce. We got a lot of guys who have the ability to and expect to produce on offense. So we're just trying to get them to understand that that's the ticket, that's the way to do it. And if we can accomplish both things, check, protect our net, and generate offense the other way."

New Jersey wasted no time in this game. Hischier opened the scoring before the game was three minutes old, then made it 2-0 just minutes into the second period. Boqvist stretched the lead to 3-0 before Justin Hryckowian finally got one past Hellebuyck for the Stars’ lone goal.

Dallas’ hopes of a comeback didn’t last long. Just 28 seconds later, Hughes restored the three-goal cushion with his fourth goal of the year.

And just for good measure, Jack Hughes added the Devils fifth goal of the game in the third period for his fourth goal on the year.