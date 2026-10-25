Autopsy of a Trade | COLUMN

Goalie Evaluation

After the trade for Hellebuyck was made, many people resurfaced a quote by Mehta and started to parse his words. It seemed that Mehta had downplayed goaltending in the quote and many commentators speculated that he had been playing poker and bluffing with the quote.

But in actuality, the quote sums up how he evaluates goaltending.

“The funny thing is, everything we did with this trade was exactly congruent with what I said, which is that the goaltending position is tricky to predict,” Mehta said. “There's more volatility in the results in goaltending than there are in other positions.”

Mehta cited a paper he wrote in 2010 on goaltending on how to analyze goaltenders and how best to access their value in terms of money and percentage of the salary cap. Even though he admitted that goaltending is difficult to evaluate, that doesn’t mean there aren’t certain players that are worthy of a risk.

“If the goaltending position is tricky to predict, where do you want to bet on?” he said. “You want to bet on a person that has a large sample size of excellent results who's on a good cap hit. That's literally the three things that hit Connor. So, to me, the funny thing is that people are talking about it in terms of like, ‘Oh, well, Sunny said this.’ This is exactly congruent with that.”

Some in the media even conjectured that Mehta’s comments downplaying spending big on goaltenders was an attempt to play poker with other general managers. But Mehta acknowledged that he is extremely transparent with other GMs.

“I try to be transparent, even with other GMs,” Mehta said. “When I've been asked in the past about, ‘Well, when you're talking to other GMs or agents, is the negotiating kind of like poker?’ And my philosophy has been, it's kind of the opposite, where I'm not really trying to bluff. I'm trying to be as transparent as possible, because I just think you get the best deals done.”

Many people site Mehta’s poker career and success as a reason for the bluffing. Be he points to a different aspect of his life on how he views trade negotiations.

“I mean, to some extent, that might be more leaning on the trading experience than the poker, because it's not really bluffing,” he said. “It's more just being very upfront. In options trading, one of the key skills is you have to give a bid and an offer on every asset, and there's nothing more transparent than that. You're saying, ‘Here's what I'm willing to buy it at, and here's what I'm willing to sell it at.’ And I think of these types of negotiations as being transparent from that perspective.”