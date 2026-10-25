Autopsy of a Trade | COLUMN

The Devils shocked the hockey world Friday afternoon with the acquisition of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from Winnipeg. Less than 24 hours later, Hellebuyck found himself at Prudential Center meeting general manager Sunny Mehta, head coach Sheldon Keefe, other coaches, staff and his new Devils teammates.
Saturday was the end of a long saga for Hellebuyck, who requested a trade over the summer after playing 11 seasons for the Jets. He held out of training camp in September and the opening three weeks of the regular season in October while awaiting the trade.
Now, he can officially close one chapter and open another.
“Sitting at home for so long was getting to me,” he admitted to the media at a welcome press conference in the afternoon. “For myself, I'm just really excited to play hockey again, and I'm joining a very skilled group. And I know that they're bringing me in for a certain specific role, and I'm really excited to try to fill that role, not only on the ice, but off the ice as well. So, when we're talking excitement here, there's nothing to not be excited about. It's a new chapter from my career, and I'm really excited for the future here.”
“Awesome trade for the organization,” Mehta said in his opening remarks of the press conference. “Got to meet with Connor just a little while ago. Just can't say enough about how excited we are.”
A lot of things had to come together for this deal to work. Below is a breakdown of the trade that was made and what this means for the Devils present and future.