Devils Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils have a new look.

The team unveiled its Hometown Remix jersey on Monday, introducing a new black-based alternate uniform that draws inspiration from the Devils' 2024 Stadium Series jersey.

The design features a black base with the Devils' iconic horns-and-tail logo in red, removing the traditional circle surrounding the crest. The look revisits the simplified logo first worn when the Devils faced the Philadelphia Flyers outdoors at MetLife Stadium in February 2024, this time with the colors reversed along with a few other changes.

The new uniform follows the retirement of the team's previous black alternate, commonly known as the "Jersey" jersey, which was introduced in 2021 and made its final appearance during the 2025-26 season.

New Jersey's latest look is part of the NHL's league-wide Hometown Remix program, developed in partnership with Fanatics. All 32 teams have introduced special-edition uniforms designed to reflect their respective hometowns, fans and local culture.

The initiative marks the first league-wide special-edition uniform program developed by Fanatics since becoming the NHL's official on-ice uniform outfitter in 2024.

The Devils began teasing the new design in October with an encoded social media message that revealed the phrase "BLACK PARADE," offering fans an early clue about the uniform's color scheme.