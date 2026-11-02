Devils Unveil Hometown Remix Jersey | BLOG

New black-based alternate draws inspiration from the team's 2024 Stadium Series uniform and will debut Nov. 18 against Montreal.

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The New Jersey Devils have a new look.

The team unveiled its Hometown Remix jersey on Monday, introducing a new black-based alternate uniform that draws inspiration from the Devils' 2024 Stadium Series jersey.

The design features a black base with the Devils' iconic horns-and-tail logo in red, removing the traditional circle surrounding the crest. The look revisits the simplified logo first worn when the Devils faced the Philadelphia Flyers outdoors at MetLife Stadium in February 2024, this time with the colors reversed along with a few other changes.

The new uniform follows the retirement of the team's previous black alternate, commonly known as the "Jersey" jersey, which was introduced in 2021 and made its final appearance during the 2025-26 season.

New Jersey's latest look is part of the NHL's league-wide Hometown Remix program, developed in partnership with Fanatics. All 32 teams have introduced special-edition uniforms designed to reflect their respective hometowns, fans and local culture.

The initiative marks the first league-wide special-edition uniform program developed by Fanatics since becoming the NHL's official on-ice uniform outfitter in 2024.

The Devils began teasing the new design in October with an encoded social media message that revealed the phrase "BLACK PARADE," offering fans an early clue about the uniform's color scheme.

When Will the Devils Wear the New Jersey?

The Devils will debut their Hometown Remix jersey on Wednesday, Nov. 18, when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center.

New Jersey is scheduled to wear the uniform for 10 home games during the 2026-27 season.

Hometown Remix Schedule

  • Nov. 18 vs. Montreal Canadiens
  • Nov. 27 vs. Calgary Flames
  • Nov. 28 vs. Winnipeg Jets
  • Dec. 15 vs. New York Rangers
  • Dec. 17 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Jan. 15 vs. New York Islanders
  • Jan. 19 vs. Dallas Stars
  • Feb. 23 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
  • Mar. 23 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
  • Mar. 29 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Hometown Remix program also includes a collection of jerseys, apparel and headwear available through official NHL and Fanatics retail channels.

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