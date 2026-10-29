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LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Avalanche 0
Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the Avalanche
PHOTO GALLERY
Coming Soon
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
NJD 1, COL 0: Connor Brown scores a shorthanded goal on a two-on-one with Luke Hughes. He tries to feed the puck over but it redirects in front to put the Devils in the lead.
DEVILS LINEUP
Gritsyuk – Hughes – Bratt
Meier – Hischier – Evangelista
Mantha – Rodrigues – Boqvist
Lombardi – Glass – Brown
Hughes – Pesce
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Dillon – Chisholm
Allen
Poirier
AVALANCHE LINEUP
Lehkonen - MacKinnon - Necas
Landeskog - Nelson - Roy
Schwartz - Kadri - Hughes
Kelly - Svechkov - O'Connor
Toews - Makar
Kulak - Malinski
Manson - Burns
Blackwood
Wedgewood