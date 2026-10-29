LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Avalanche 0

Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the Avalanche

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff
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GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, COL 0: Connor Brown scores a shorthanded goal on a two-on-one with Luke Hughes. He tries to feed the puck over but it redirects in front to put the Devils in the lead.

DEVILS LINEUP

Gritsyuk – Hughes – Bratt
Meier – Hischier – Evangelista
Mantha – Rodrigues – Boqvist
Lombardi – Glass – Brown

Hughes – Pesce
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Dillon – Chisholm

Allen
Poirier

AVALANCHE LINEUP

Lehkonen - MacKinnon - Necas
Landeskog - Nelson - Roy
Schwartz - Kadri - Hughes
Kelly - Svechkov - O'Connor

Toews - Makar
Kulak - Malinski 
Manson - Burns

Blackwood
Wedgewood

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils hope to extend their win streak to five games tonight, visiting the Avs.

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