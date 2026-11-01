Devils Acquire Seventh-Round Pick From Washington | TRANSACTION

New Jersey Sends G Remi Poirier to Capitals

Remi Poirier - Web
By Devils PR
NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has acquired Washington’s own seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft in exchange for goaltender Remi Poirier. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta.
 
Poirier was acquired off waivers from Dallas on September 27, 2026, but he did not make any appearances for the club.
 
New Jersey currently holds five picks in the 2027 NHL Draft: two in the first round (NJ and VGK. via Cgy.), its own picks in the second and fifth rounds, and one in the seventh (Wsh.).

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