Hellebuyck says he's 'ready today’ to make Devils debut

NEWARK, N.J. -- Connor Hellebuyck doesn’t feel like he needs more time before making his New Jersey Devils debut.

The 33-year-old goalie practiced with the Devils for the first time Monday after being traded from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

"If you're asking me, I'm ready today," Hellebuyck said. "But I don't make every decision around here."

Hellebuyck did not report to Jets training camp last month and spent several weeks skating in Michigan. He wore a temporary Devils sticker on his mask at practice and is thrilled to exchange informal sessions for a team environment.

"It was fun," Hellebuyck said. "I've been really looking forward to this day for a while now, and it felt good getting acclimated with a new group and having some fun out there."

New Jersey (7-4-0) begins a three-game road trip at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, MSGSN). Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Hellebuyck looked sharp but cautioned several decisions must be made before placing him in the lineup. Hellebuyck has been on the ice for more than four weeks but still must clear medical and coaching checkpoints.

The road trip continues at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and concludes at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

"I think the intent would be to get him involved in this trip," Keefe said. "But we'll have to take it a day at a time."

Hellebuyck looked comfortable throughout practice, taking shots and tracking pucks through screens. He's always willing to handle the puck and sometimes holds it behind the net to allow his teammates time to organize the breakout.

"I'm someone that will sit on that puck and wait for my play, so I like to think these guys' jobs got a little easier," Hellebuyck said. "I know (Jake) Allen is pretty good with the puck as well, so they're probably used to it. I think it's just more of them knowing right out of the gate that they can trust me back there."