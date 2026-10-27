QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Stars 1

Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the Stars in Dallas

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff
WATCH & LISTEN
STATS & MORE

POST-GAME COVERAGE

INTERVIEWS

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

Game-changing highlights from the matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Dallas Stars

NJM IN THE ROOM

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe talks to the club after a 5-1 win in Dallas.

PHOTO GALLERY

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GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, DAL 0: Nico Hischier skates in on a two-on-one with Timo Meier and outwaits both the defender and goaltender Casey DeSmith before putting the puck in. Dallas challenges for goaltender interference but is unsuccessful.

Screenshot 2026-10-27 at 8.43.24 PM

HELLEBUYCK'S TOP FIRST-PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 2, DAL 0: Hischier one-times a shot from the left circle just inside the post to double the Devils' lead.

NJD 3, DAL 0: Jesper Boqvist wires a wrist shot far side to make it a 3-0 lead for the visitors.

NJD 3, DAL 1: Justin Hrykowian redirects at point shot from Tyler Myers to get the Stars on the board.

NJD 4, DAL 1: 28 seconds later, Luke Hughes scored on a great individual effort to put the Devils back up by three.

HELLEBUYCK'S TOP SECOND-PERIOD SAVES

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THIRD PERIOD

NJD 5, DAL 1: Jack Hughes scores to put the Devils up by four.

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HELLEBUYCK'S TOP THIRD-PERIOD SAVES

DEVILS LINEUP

Gritsyuk – Hughes – Bratt
Meier – Hischier – Evangelista
Mantha – Rodrigues – Boqvist
Lombardi – Glass – Brown

Hughes – Pesce
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Dillon – Kovacevic

Hellebuyck
Allen

STARS LINEUP

Kiviranta – Johnston – Rantanen
Robertson – Hintz – Seguin
D. Hryckowian – Hyry – Benn
Blackwell - J. Hryckowian – Seminoff

Harley – Heiskanen
Bichsel – Lundkvist
Capobianco – Myers

DeSmith
Oettinger

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The time is now for Connor Hellebuyck. He's set to make his Devils debut tonight in Dallas.

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QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Ducks 1