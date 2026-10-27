|
WATCH & LISTEN
|
STATS & MORE
|
QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Stars 1
Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the Stars in Dallas
POST-GAME COVERAGE
INTERVIEWS
FULL HIGHLIGHTS
NJM IN THE ROOM
PHOTO GALLERY
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
NJD 1, DAL 0: Nico Hischier skates in on a two-on-one with Timo Meier and outwaits both the defender and goaltender Casey DeSmith before putting the puck in. Dallas challenges for goaltender interference but is unsuccessful.
HELLEBUYCK'S TOP FIRST-PERIOD SAVES
SECOND PERIOD
NJD 2, DAL 0: Hischier one-times a shot from the left circle just inside the post to double the Devils' lead.
NJD 3, DAL 0: Jesper Boqvist wires a wrist shot far side to make it a 3-0 lead for the visitors.
NJD 3, DAL 1: Justin Hrykowian redirects at point shot from Tyler Myers to get the Stars on the board.
NJD 4, DAL 1: 28 seconds later, Luke Hughes scored on a great individual effort to put the Devils back up by three.
HELLEBUYCK'S TOP SECOND-PERIOD SAVES
THIRD PERIOD
NJD 5, DAL 1: Jack Hughes scores to put the Devils up by four.
HELLEBUYCK'S TOP THIRD-PERIOD SAVES
DEVILS LINEUP
Gritsyuk – Hughes – Bratt
Meier – Hischier – Evangelista
Mantha – Rodrigues – Boqvist
Lombardi – Glass – Brown
Hughes – Pesce
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Dillon – Kovacevic
Hellebuyck
Allen
STARS LINEUP
Kiviranta – Johnston – Rantanen
Robertson – Hintz – Seguin
D. Hryckowian – Hyry – Benn
Blackwell - J. Hryckowian – Seminoff
Harley – Heiskanen
Bichsel – Lundkvist
Capobianco – Myers
DeSmith
Oettinger