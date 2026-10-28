Devils Carry Win Streak to Denver | PREVIEW

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff
WATCH & LISTEN

 

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (8-4-0) at COLORADO AVALANCHE (6-5-1)

New Jersey continues its three-game road trip with a stop in Denver to face the Avalanche. Puck drop is 9:08 p.m. ET.

Read below for your Game Preview presented by Otter Moving and Storage and check back for the Morning Skate Recap.

GAME DAY VIDEO
 
Devils Download: Coming Later Today
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming After Media Avail

SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY

DENVER, Colo. - Check back following Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe's media availability around 7 p.m. ET for the latest updates.

BY THE NUMBERS
 

THE SCOOP

The Devils are on fire. They're carrying a four-game winning streak into Colorado and they are winners of six of their last seven games overall. New Jersey is in the midst of a three-game road trip that began Tuesday night in Dallas with a 5-1 victory. Captain Nico Hischier scored twice and the newly acquired Connor Hellebuyck made his team debut in goal to pick up the victory. 

The Devils meet the Avalanche for the second time in nine days after defeating Colorado, 4-3, at Prudential Center on Oct. 20. The Devils had a 4-1 lead but two late goals by Colorado made the game appear closer than it was. 

The Avalanche have struggled out of the gate. The club has one win in its last four games and hasn't been able to find a consistent effort to begin the season. 

The offense, as always, has been the Avalanche's biggest strength. The team averages 4.08 goals per game, the second-best mark in the NHL. Players like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen have led the charge. What's hurt the Avalanche has been the 3.25 goals allowed per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Devils: Nico Hischier

The Devils captain picked up two goals against Dallas in a 5-1 win Tuesday night. He has four points (3g-1a) in his past four games. Hischier's seven goals on the season lead the team. 

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen

Lehkonen leads the Avalanche with 10 goals on the season. He has an active three-game goal scoring streak for four total. Lehkonen has six goals and eight points in his past five games. 

INJURIES

Devils:

  • Seamus Casey: knee, IR, non-roster

Avalanche:

  • Zachary L'Heureux: Undisclosed, LTIR

26-27 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS

 
DEVILS
AVALANCHE
GOALS
Hischier, 7
Lehkonen, 10
ASSISTS
J.Hughes, 10
MacKinnon, 14
POINTS
J.Hughes, 14
MacKinnon, 21

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