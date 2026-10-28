Devils Carry Win Streak to Denver | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are on fire. They're carrying a four-game winning streak into Colorado and they are winners of six of their last seven games overall. New Jersey is in the midst of a three-game road trip that began Tuesday night in Dallas with a 5-1 victory. Captain Nico Hischier scored twice and the newly acquired Connor Hellebuyck made his team debut in goal to pick up the victory.

The Devils meet the Avalanche for the second time in nine days after defeating Colorado, 4-3, at Prudential Center on Oct. 20. The Devils had a 4-1 lead but two late goals by Colorado made the game appear closer than it was.

The Avalanche have struggled out of the gate. The club has one win in its last four games and hasn't been able to find a consistent effort to begin the season.

The offense, as always, has been the Avalanche's biggest strength. The team averages 4.08 goals per game, the second-best mark in the NHL. Players like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen have led the charge. What's hurt the Avalanche has been the 3.25 goals allowed per game.