Devils Carry Win Streak to Denver | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (8-4-0) at COLORADO AVALANCHE (6-5-1)
New Jersey continues its three-game road trip with a stop in Denver to face the Avalanche. Puck drop is 9:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your Game Preview presented by Otter Moving and Storage and check back for the Morning Skate Recap.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming Later Today
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming After Media Avail
SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
DENVER, Colo. - Check back following Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe's media availability around 7 p.m. ET for the latest updates.
THE SCOOP
The Devils are on fire. They're carrying a four-game winning streak into Colorado and they are winners of six of their last seven games overall. New Jersey is in the midst of a three-game road trip that began Tuesday night in Dallas with a 5-1 victory. Captain Nico Hischier scored twice and the newly acquired Connor Hellebuyck made his team debut in goal to pick up the victory.
The Devils meet the Avalanche for the second time in nine days after defeating Colorado, 4-3, at Prudential Center on Oct. 20. The Devils had a 4-1 lead but two late goals by Colorado made the game appear closer than it was.
The Avalanche have struggled out of the gate. The club has one win in its last four games and hasn't been able to find a consistent effort to begin the season.
The offense, as always, has been the Avalanche's biggest strength. The team averages 4.08 goals per game, the second-best mark in the NHL. Players like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen have led the charge. What's hurt the Avalanche has been the 3.25 goals allowed per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devils: Nico Hischier
The Devils captain picked up two goals against Dallas in a 5-1 win Tuesday night. He has four points (3g-1a) in his past four games. Hischier's seven goals on the season lead the team.
Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen
Lehkonen leads the Avalanche with 10 goals on the season. He has an active three-game goal scoring streak for four total. Lehkonen has six goals and eight points in his past five games.
INJURIES
Devils:
- Seamus Casey: knee, IR, non-roster
Avalanche:
- Zachary L'Heureux: Undisclosed, LTIR
26-27 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 20 vs. Colorado, 4-3 W
- Oct. 28 at Colorado
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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AVALANCHE
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GOALS
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Hischier, 7
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Lehkonen, 10
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ASSISTS
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J.Hughes, 10
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MacKinnon, 14
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POINTS
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J.Hughes, 14
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MacKinnon, 21