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LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Oilers
Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the Oilers
PHOTO GALLERY
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
No goals as of yet
DEVILS LINEUP
Meier - Hischier - Evangelista
Gritsyuk - Hughes - Bratt
Mantha - Rodrigues - Boqvist
Lombardi - Glass - Brown
Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Chisholm - Kovacevic
Hellebuyck
Allen
OILERS LINEUP
Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Dach - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Formenton - Dickinson - Joseph
Jones - Michaels - Hallander
Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Walman
Jarry
Tomkins