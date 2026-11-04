LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Oilers

Get regular updates, highlights, lineups and more as the Devils take on the Oilers

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff
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GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Evangelista
Gritsyuk - Hughes - Bratt
Mantha - Rodrigues - Boqvist
Lombardi - Glass - Brown

Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Chisholm - Kovacevic

Hellebuyck
Allen

OILERS LINEUP

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Dach - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Formenton - Dickinson - Joseph
Jones - Michaels - Hallander

Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Walman 

Jarry
Tomkins

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Hellebuyck makes his home debut tonight when the Devils host McDavid and the Oilers.

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