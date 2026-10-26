Hellebuyck Joins Devils at Practice Prior to Dallas Departure | NOTEBOOK

Hellebuyck Ready for the Next Step

After weeks of skating on his own and working with a group of players in Michigan, Connor Hellebuyck was finally back in a full NHL practice environment Monday.

And by his own assessment, he's ready for more.

"If you're asking me, I'm ready today," Hellebuyck said when asked how close he is to playing in a game. "But I don't make every decision around here."

For now, the Devils are taking things one step at a time.

Keefe was encouraged by what he saw in Hellebuyck's first session but emphasized that several factors will determine when the goaltender is cleared to play.

"He looked sharp and looked good," Keefe said. "So, obviously, that's an important step. We'll take it from here and just get a sense of how he feels getting through the practice."

Hellebuyck is expected to accompany the team on its three-game road trip through Dallas, Colorado and Vegas, with the possibility of making his debut at some point along the way.

"I think the intent would be to get him involved in this trip, but we'll have to take it a day at a time," Keefe said.

That process includes input from the coaching staff, medical personnel and Hellebuyck himself.

One thing that isn't particularly concerning to Keefe is the amount of work Hellebuyck has put in.

Despite not participating in an NHL game this season, the goaltender has maintained a demanding training schedule. Keefe noted that Monday marked Hellebuyck's 29th day on the ice since the Devils began training camp, compared with 28 for Jake Allen during the same period.

"From that side of it, I think he feels good and ready," Keefe said. "Obviously, he needs game reps. He needs to get up and running, so we're factoring all that in and trying to decide when the right time might be."

For Hellebuyck, simply being back around an NHL team was a welcome change.

"I've been really looking forward to this day for a while now," he said. "It felt good getting acclimated with a new group and having some fun out there."