Hellebuyck Joins Devils at Practice Prior to Dallas Departure | NOTEBOOK

The Devils practiced Monday morning at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House ahead of flying to Dallas to kick off a three-game road trip.
Read the Notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Connor Hellebuyck takes part in his first Devils practice, a potential debut draws closer and New Jersey looks to carry its recent success onto the road.
The Devils practiced Monday morning at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House ahead of flying to Dallas to kick off a three-game road trip.
Read the Notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils used the same lines as Saturday's game with one big difference. That being goaltender Connor Hellebucyk on the ice with the full team for the first time.
After weeks of skating on his own and working with a group of players in Michigan, Connor Hellebuyck was finally back in a full NHL practice environment Monday.
And by his own assessment, he's ready for more.
"If you're asking me, I'm ready today," Hellebuyck said when asked how close he is to playing in a game. "But I don't make every decision around here."
For now, the Devils are taking things one step at a time.
Keefe was encouraged by what he saw in Hellebuyck's first session but emphasized that several factors will determine when the goaltender is cleared to play.
"He looked sharp and looked good," Keefe said. "So, obviously, that's an important step. We'll take it from here and just get a sense of how he feels getting through the practice."
Hellebuyck is expected to accompany the team on its three-game road trip through Dallas, Colorado and Vegas, with the possibility of making his debut at some point along the way.
"I think the intent would be to get him involved in this trip, but we'll have to take it a day at a time," Keefe said.
That process includes input from the coaching staff, medical personnel and Hellebuyck himself.
One thing that isn't particularly concerning to Keefe is the amount of work Hellebuyck has put in.
Despite not participating in an NHL game this season, the goaltender has maintained a demanding training schedule. Keefe noted that Monday marked Hellebuyck's 29th day on the ice since the Devils began training camp, compared with 28 for Jake Allen during the same period.
"From that side of it, I think he feels good and ready," Keefe said. "Obviously, he needs game reps. He needs to get up and running, so we're factoring all that in and trying to decide when the right time might be."
For Hellebuyck, simply being back around an NHL team was a welcome change.
"I've been really looking forward to this day for a while now," he said. "It felt good getting acclimated with a new group and having some fun out there."
For all of Hellebuyck's experience, there are still adjustments that come with joining a new organization.
One of the first priorities is establishing communication with the Devils' defensemen, particularly when it comes to handling the puck behind the net.
Hellebuyck is an active puck-handling goaltender who likes to hold onto the puck and wait for the right play to develop. That makes understanding his tendencies important for the players in front of him.
"Over the next coming days, we're going to have to really get the communication right," Hellebuyck explained. "I'm someone that will sit on that puck and wait for my play."
He believes that ability can help his new teammates, provided everyone understands what to expect from one another.
"I like to think these guys' jobs got a little easier," he said, noting that Jake Allen also handles the puck well. "I think it's just more of them knowing right off the get-go that they can trust me back there."
The adjustment extends to his relationship with goaltending coach Dan Stewart.
Hellebuyck has an established routine developed over his years in Winnipeg, but he's also interested in incorporating a new perspective.
"What makes a goalie and a goalie coach relationship so strong is you can't just force it right away," Hellebuyck said. "This has to be built together."
The two have begun working through that process, learning each other's approaches before settling into a routine.
It's a transition that goes beyond the rink.
Hellebuyck spent Sunday's off day looking at houses and getting familiar with the area, another part of establishing himself in New Jersey after spending the majority of his NHL career with one organization.
There's also the matter of getting his equipment ready.
The Devils logo on Hellebuyck's current red helmet is a sticker, with his new helmet expected to arrive later this week. A more customized mask is also in the works, with Hellebuyck indicating that his longstanding fishing theme will likely continue.
But amid all those adjustments, his immediate priority is simple.
"I'm just really excited to play hockey again," he said. "That was the hardest part about all of this, is wanting to go back and not being able to."
The Devils leave New Jersey in a good position following a perfect three-game homestand.
Victories over Colorado, Anaheim and Los Angeles have given the team some momentum heading into its first extended road trip of the season.
Now comes the challenge of maintaining that standard against three Western Conference opponents.
"The importance is to just take the goalie stuff aside and take what we did on the ice and bring it onto the road," Keefe said.
The Devils open the trip Tuesday against Dallas before traveling to Colorado for the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday. They'll finish the trip Friday in Vegas.
Keefe noted that the circumstances surrounding the upcoming rematch with the Avalanche will be different from their meeting last week.
Colorado was playing the second half of a back-to-back when the teams met in Newark. This time, New Jersey will be in that position after traveling from Dallas.
"We believe we can play with anyone," Keefe said. "We've always felt that way, but it doesn't make it any easier when the puck drops. You just have to be ready and go out and play."
The compressed schedule will also influence how the Devils manage their lineup.
Keefe indicated that the team intends to use all seven defensemen during the back-to-back, with Declan Chisholm scheduled to return to the lineup Wednesday against Colorado.
The decision allows the Devils to manage their defensive group through a demanding stretch while maintaining continuity for Tuesday's game in Dallas.
More broadly, Keefe wants the team to avoid becoming complacent after its successful week at home.
"This is a very challenging schedule, challenging opponents that we have ahead here in this next little bit," he said. "So we just got to keep getting better with our game. We can't take a step back at all."
Connor Hellebuyck on whether he prefers the nickname "Helly" or "Bucky":
"It's been Helly for the majority of people, and then if you know me, it's probably Bucky. But there's only a few people that get in that bubble."
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