Coach Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG

Devils and Canucks fans will be denied a rematch of the Hughes Brothers showdown tonight, or at least a limited card as it's now going to be only Luke versus Quinn.

Last night, Jack Hughes fell awkwardly late in the third period and left the game. Prior to the Saturday game against Vancouver, Devils head coach Lindy Ruff addressed the media and the news was not good.

"Jack won't play. It's not definitive how long he will be out," said Ruff. He added that the extent of the injury is not yet known.

"It's still being evaluated. We'll have a full update once he's gone through all the protocol."

With Jack out of the lineup, it will create some ice time for a lot of players, including Graeme Clarke who will make his NHL debut tonight. Lindy talked about that.