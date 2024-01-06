Coach Ruff Gives Update on Jack Hughes' Injury | BLOG

By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils and Canucks fans will be denied a rematch of the Hughes Brothers showdown tonight, or at least a limited card as it's now going to be only Luke versus Quinn. 

Last night, Jack Hughes fell awkwardly late in the third period and left the game. Prior to the Saturday game against Vancouver, Devils head coach Lindy Ruff addressed the media and the news was not good. 

"Jack won't play. It's not definitive how long he will be out," said Ruff. He added that the extent of the injury is not yet known. 

"It's still being evaluated. We'll have a full update once he's gone through all the protocol."

With Jack out of the lineup, it will create some ice time for a lot of players, including Graeme Clarke who will make his NHL debut tonight. Lindy talked about that.

Coach Ruff on Jack Hughes' injury.

"It's an opportunity for a lot of people. When you take a big piece out of your lineup, other players will get a bigger role inside the power play. For Graeme it’s a great opportunity to get this first NHL game. For other players you get a chance to seat up and get a little more ice time.” 

When Hughes was out back in November, he missed five games. The Devils were 2-3-0 in those games. The Devils head coach talked about what his team needs to do in order to have some success. 

"You have to be aware that there are some adjustments you have to make when you have key players," Ruff stated. "We've made some adjustments with some of the key players who have been out. Without Jack, we know we have to play a certain way that will enable us to get points in games, to win games, get points in games and continue to move up."

