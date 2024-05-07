Green Hired as Senators Head Coach | BLOG

Tuesday morning the Ottawa Senators named Travis Green their next head coach. Green spent the 2023-24 season with the New Jersey Devils first as an associate coach before he was named interim head coach on Mar. 4. Through 21 games as the Devils bench boss, the Devils went 8-11-1.

The Devils have not named their head coach for the 2024-25 season yet; however, Devils President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald shared his hope to have the next head coach in place ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.