Malek Signs 2-Year, Entry-Level Deal | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed goaltender Jakub Malek, New Jersey’s 2021 fourth-round selection, 100th overall, to a two-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2024-25 season. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Malek, who turned 22 last month, completed his second season in the Liiga (Finland) with Ilves and recorded a 16-4-5 record. The 6’4”, 190lbs. goaltender recorded a 2.32 goals-against average (GAA), .915 save percentage and earned two shutouts last season. Malek was one of eight Liiga netminders who recorded 16, or more, wins in 2023-24, and his .915 save% ranked sixth in the league. He also helped Ilves earn a postseason berth and posted a 1.87 GAA and .910 save% in three playoff games.

In 2022-23, his rookie season with Ilves, Malek posted a 9-7-4 record in 22 appearances. He recorded a .903 save%, and 2.15 GAA with two shutouts. Malek later appeared in three playoff games (1-2), with a 2.39 GAA. He also played on loan with KOOVEE in Mestis (Fin.) appearing in six games (2-2-2, 2.80 GAA, .912 save%).

Malek played for VHK Vsetín in the Czechia2 league for parts of four seasons between 2018 and 2021. He earned a career-high 22 wins during the 2021-22 season playing with Vsetín, with a 22-9-0 record, including three shutouts and a 1.95 GAA. His win total and goals-against average ranked third for all goaltenders in Czechia2, while his .932 save% ranked second. In 13 playoff contests, Malek posted a 1.75 GAA and .933 save% with two shutouts and a 7-4 record. Malek earned multiple Czechia2 honors in 2021-22, including Best Junior and Best Goaltender, and was a member of the All-Star Team. He was named to Team Czechia for the 2021 World Junior Championships which were subsequently cancelled.

Born on April 11, 2002, the Kromeriz, Czechia native was the lone goaltender New Jersey selected in the 2021 NHL Draft and the seventh netminder chosen overall.