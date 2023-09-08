Langenbrunner Wasn't Expecting U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Call

On Friday morning, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2023, and among the class is former New Jersey Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner.

If you just take a quick glance at Langenbrunner's hockey career, there would be little doubt this day would come.

Except if you were Jamie Langenbrunner.

"I was not expecting to get a call from Pat (Fischer)," Langenbrunner said of the call from the U.S. Hall of Fame to share the news. "I was actually in Free Agency meetings with my current job and was definitely surprised."

But looking at the career - both NHL and otherwise - that Langenbrunner has had, there should be little surprise. He has been an integral part of the hockey in the United States. Whether it was as a youth player, NHL player, Olympian and now an executive with the Boston Bruins, Langenbrunner has touched so many different parts of the game.

"I've been blessed to play with some great players, on some great teams. I owe a lot to a lot of people," the two-time Stanley Cup champion said, "Growing up in Northern Michigan, the small-town hockey, the volunteer coaches and the volunteer rink people, the concessions, so many people that gave so much of their time to give me that opportunity."

Langenbrunner's accolades run deep. Along with his two Stanley Cups, he's been an NHL captain, a USA Hockey captain, and an Olympic silver medalist at the 2010 Games. In so many ways, both on and off the ice, he was an ever-reliable, consummate professional, which made him an ideal candidate to join the 2023 Class.

"Jamie Langenbrunner might be the smartest player I've ever had," fellow 2023 inductee and NHL Executive Brian Burke shared.