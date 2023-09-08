News Feed

Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE

Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE
Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts | RELEASE

Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts | RELEASE
Devils Marquee Matchups Take Center Stage on National TV | BLOG

Devils Marquee Matchups Take Center Stage on National TV | BLOG
Look Back: Bastian's Impact

Look Back: Bastian's Impact
Hockey in New Jersey Comes Full Circle for Luke Rowe | FEATURE

Hockey in New Jersey Comes Full Circle for Luke Rowe | FEATURE
Look Back: Palat's First Season in Jersey

Look Back: Palat's First Season in Jersey
Hischier: 'We Trust in Fitzy' | FEATURE

Hischier: 'We Trust in Fitzy' | FEATURE
Look Back: Luke Hughes' Much Anticipated Debut

Look Back: Luke Hughes' Much Anticipated Debut
Look Back: Akira Schmid

Look Back: Akira Schmid
Year One for Vanecek | FEATURE

Year One for Vanecek | FEATURE
Cal Foote Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE

Cal Foote Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE
Hockey in New Jersey, Devils Teamed Up for Summer Camp | RELEASE

Hockey in New Jersey, Devils Teamed Up for Summer Camp | RELEASE
Previewing the 2023-24 Schedule | FEATURE

Previewing the 2023-24 Schedule | FEATURE
Prudential Center, Devils Partner with CleanChoice Energy | RELEASE

Prudential Center, Devils Partner with CleanChoice Energy | RELEASE
Top 10 Moments of 2022-23 | FEATURE

Top 10 Moments of 2022-23 | FEATURE
Bahl: 'I Came A Long Way' | FEATURE

Bahl: 'I Came A Long Way' | FEATURE
Bahl Re-Signs with Devils, Inks Two-Year Contract | RELEASE

Bahl Re-Signs with Devils, Inks Two-Year Contract | RELEASE
Cheslock Sizes Up his Future | FEATURE

Cheslock Sizes Up his Future | FEATURE

Langenbrunner Wasn't Expecting U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Call

Langenbrunner was shocked to receive the call that he had been named to the 2023 Class saying "I was never the prettiest player"

Jamie Langenbrunner US HOF
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein NewJerseyDevils.com

On Friday morning, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2023, and among the class is former New Jersey Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner.

If you just take a quick glance at Langenbrunner's hockey career, there would be little doubt this day would come.

Except if you were Jamie Langenbrunner.

"I was not expecting to get a call from Pat (Fischer)," Langenbrunner said of the call from the U.S. Hall of Fame to share the news. "I was actually in Free Agency meetings with my current job and was definitely surprised."

But looking at the career - both NHL and otherwise - that Langenbrunner has had, there should be little surprise. He has been an integral part of the hockey in the United States. Whether it was as a youth player, NHL player, Olympian and now an executive with the Boston Bruins, Langenbrunner has touched so many different parts of the game.

"I've been blessed to play with some great players, on some great teams. I owe a lot to a lot of people," the two-time Stanley Cup champion said, "Growing up in Northern Michigan, the small-town hockey, the volunteer coaches and the volunteer rink people, the concessions, so many people that gave so much of their time to give me that opportunity."

Langenbrunner's accolades run deep. Along with his two Stanley Cups, he's been an NHL captain, a USA Hockey captain, and an Olympic silver medalist at the 2010 Games. In so many ways, both on and off the ice, he was an ever-reliable, consummate professional, which made him an ideal candidate to join the 2023 Class.

"Jamie Langenbrunner might be the smartest player I've ever had," fellow 2023 inductee and NHL Executive Brian Burke shared.

Langenbrunner Shadow

Despite having played over 1000 NHL games, Langenbrunner alluded to thinking his style of play may not fit into the mold of a Hall of Famer, which is why he was so shocked to receive the call.

"I want to thank the selection committee for finding enough in my game that they liked to put me in (the U.S. HOF) because I was never the prettiest player," he said with a chuckle.

But you don't have the have the prettiest game when you play the game like Langenbrunner did. He is deserving of the honor for his smarts and his character which are in part why he had such a long and prolific career. He played 16 full seasons in the National Hockey League with the Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, and of course the New Jersey Devils where he spent the longest tenure of his playing days.

Langenbrunner had a knack for elevating his game in the post-season, ever the reliable player when the games mattered most. Twice Langenbrunner was a Stanley Cup Champion, first with the Dallas Stars in 1999 and again in 2003, his first season with New Jersey. In those two playoff runs, in particular, Langenbrunner played an instrumental role, with his highest post-season numbers. In 1999 Langenbrunner had 17 points (10g, 7a) in 23 games and in 2003 he recorded his career-high post-season goal total (11) and points (18) in 24 games. In 146 playoff games, he totaled a remarkable 87 points and 12 game-winning goals.

The 48-year-old ended his career in New Jersey fifth all-time in game-winning goals (32) tied for seventh all-time in shorthanded goals (10) and spent parts four seasons as the team's captain.

Langenbrunner USA Captain

Ahead of the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver Langenbrunner was not only shocked to be named captain of the USA team, but just being on the team in general came as a surprise.

"To be honest with you, I was shocked I made the team," the two-time Olympian said. "It had been a while. I played in the World Cup in '04, so I had thought my time had passed me. So getting the call was amazing and then to be named was also a real honor. It was probably the single greatest individual honor I received."

Burke, who was General Manager of the 2010 Olympic team, said there was no debate in naming Langenbrunner captain on a team with multiple NHL captains. Another example of what Langenbrunner has meant to hockey in the United States.

"Oftentimes there's a lengthy debate, you say I like this guy, I like that guy, maybe we want two, but with Jamie, (head coach Ron Wilson) said the guy that we should go with is Jamie Langenbrunner and we were all like, yeah I'm good with that. I wasn't going to argue that I thought the world of Jamie."

To this day, Langenbrunner continues to be a leader in the world of hockey. He currently is an assistant general manager of the Boston Bruins, impacting the game in yet another way, continuing the give back to the game that gave him so much.

But the story of Langenbrunner and the impact on U.S. hockey doesn't end with his induction this coming December. If he has his way, it will stretch for many more years to come.

"I feel very, very blessed," he said, "I look forward to continuing to be a part of USA Hockey and hockey in general. It's been my life, pretty much my whole life and I can't see it any other way."

The U.S. Hall of Fame induction will be held on Dec. 6, 2023, in Boston. Joining Langenbrunner in the 2023 class are fellow NHLer Dustin Brown, NHL executive Brian Burke, three-time Olympic medalist, Katie King Crowley, and on-ice official Brian Murphy. 