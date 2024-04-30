Hughes Named Calder Finalist | BLOG

Hughes, the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, recorded a career-best seven-game scoring streak (March 24 – April 7) with one goal, six assists and seven points during the run. He also posted a five-game assist streak in that stretch. Late in the year, Hughes posted 14 points (1g-13a) in a 12-game period from March 19 to April 11. He notched a career-high 32:49 minutes of ice time at the NY Rangers on April 3, while topping 24 minutes in 13 games.

Hughes made an immediate impact for the team as soon as he joined New Jersey at the end of the 2022-23 season. After finishing a stellar two-year career with the University of Michigan, Hughes made his NHL debut with New Jersey on April 11, 2023 vs. Buffalo. In his second career game, Hughes played in the club’s season finale at Washington on April 13. In that contest he recorded his first career point/assist, helping set up a goal by his older brother Jack. Luke next punctuated his performance by scoring his first career NHL goal, which happened to also be the overtime winner on a spectacular individual effort. Luke’s two-point effort helped the Devils secure their franchise record 52nd win and 112th point on the year.