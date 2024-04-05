Hughes Brothers Relish Opportunity to Support Community Kids | FEATURE

From the moment the Hughes family joined the New Jersey Devils organization with the club selecting Jack as the first overall pick in 2019, immediately he became a fixture and a beacon for the future of the sport in New Jersey.
Jack sprung onto the scene and has developed into a superstar in the National Hockey League and one of the faces of the next generation of the New Jersey Devils. Spring forward a couple of years and Jack is joined by his younger brother Luke, a budding star in his own right, who is in the midst of a sensational rookie season.
Together the Hughes brothers are helping shepherd not only a new generation of Devils fandom but also inspiring a new generation of hockey players in the area. The Hughes brothers, in just their short time in New Jersey, have become part of the fabric of the sport in the area.
On Thursday night, Jack and Luke were honored at the second annual Playing It Forward Gala, there among 300 guests, being recognized for their work with Hockey In New Jersey as well as being announced as the first official ambassadors of Hockey in New Jersey.
For the brothers, it is all very much a part of who they are as human beings. They care about giving back and being involved.
“I’ve been looking for something to do in the community to put some time in and try to make a difference,” Jack said. “And, you know, this is such an easy thing, where it's my love for the game, and kids in Newark, and our community, where it just gives me a chance, and Luke a chance, to just grow the game a little bit and just show these kids that we're around, that we they’re out there working on their game and enjoying the game. It's just a common passion between all of us, no matter what your background is, and just a really special thing.”
The ambassadorship is a five-year commitment by the brothers as they embed themselves further into the community they play. Hockey in New Jersey supports thousands of inner-city children and giving them access to the game, learning to play, cost-free. The game of hockey can sometimes feel out of reach, but Jack and Luke, with their ambassadorship, hope to bring those who may not be well represented in the sport due to gender, race, ethnicity, disability or socioeconomic status closer to the game they love.
“It's great to just get involved early,” Luke shared, “It's just really cool to see kids and get to know them, and try to do our part in the community and grow the game in New Jersey. Just giving these kids an opportunity to meet us and see that their dreams can be realized, it’s pretty easy for us to get involved., I'm really lucky to get involved with that.”