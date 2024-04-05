Hughes Brothers Relish Opportunity to Support Community Kids | FEATURE

While their star power is significant to the program, there is another added element to Jack and Luke being involved that cannot be overlooked.

They are 20 and 22 years old.

Those in the community that HNJ support look up to the Hughes brothers as big brothers on top of being National Hockey League players. And that may be the most impactful part of what they are doing in connecting with these children.

“It’s amazing, because younger kids relate better to people that they view sort of generationally it within their spectrum,” Veltre said, “And Jack and Luke connect with them. I mean, they're superstars, and they're adults, but yet they get down with the kids on the ice and they're asking them how their day was, and they’re relating to them because they know the experiences that they've had and in the kids in turn, are looking at them as mentors, and really figureheads to emulate in a positive way.”

The impact can be felt mutually. Jack and Luke have a profound appreciation for what the game of hockey has given them in their lives and want to be able to share that with others.

"It's about things I believe in," Jack shared, "It's just easy to share my love for the game and being able to help out. (...) I'm enjoying, and I've really enjoyed the kids I've got to meet already throughout the years. Just meeting the kids and being on the ice with them… it's a really good program and thing for me to be a part of, just because it’s about things I believe in. Hockey is near and dear to me, and just the way to share the love for the game and being able to help out.”

The gala held on Thursday night officially launched the ambassadorship and held in front of a big audience. But for all the humanitarian work that gets publicized, the Hughes brothers have done immense work behind the scenes, away from the spotlight. That is something they cherish and is equally as important to them. They are authentic young men who firmly believe in giving back to those around them.

“It's just doing the little things,” Luke added to his brother’s thoughts, “not everything has to be on camera, that’s what we’re signing up to do. It’s about things like going to the rink and watch them practice, or maybe bring out skates and push pucks around. We can definitely do stuff in this organization that we really want to do and just help the kids out and any way that we can.”

“Our rink is in Newark, it's a lot of different backgrounds than where me and Luke grew up from, it’s just really special,” Jack said, “We can bring them to games and the Iron Bound arena is 10 minutes from our practice rink. So, even little things like just showing up on a Saturday once in a while, and just checking in and showing our faces. And I think over the years, with this partnership, we have some ideas, just a simple as something as bringing a teammate out after practice. There's so many things like that, where we could just help impact kid and put a smile on their face.”

Veltre adds that simply by virtue of having the Hughes brothers involved in their program, it can take the work that they have been doing for nearly the past two decades, to a whole new stratosphere. That is the power that the Hughes name has developed not only in New Jersey but across the National Hockey League.

"It creates more access for our kids," Guiditta noted, "This is a unique program where it's at no cost, the equipment, ice time, everything's at no cost. We want every Newark boy and girl and all the boys and girls in our other cities to know that this sport is for them. We're breaking barriers. And with Jack and Luke, I really think this is going to skyrocket."