Hughes Brothers Excited to Launch Program, Reading Passion | FEATURE

Jack Luke Hughes Pucks & Pages
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

It started as a friendly challenge between brothers.

Jack and Quinn Hughes decided to see who could read more books during the course of a hockey season. During that competition Jack devoured 50 books. And it reignited a love of reading that goes back to his youth.

“We really got after it. That’s how it got ramped up again,” Jack said.

For Jack, reading has become a refuge of sorts.

“It’s an easy way to get away from the game,” Hughes said. “I try to stay off my phone. So, I’m not on my phone and I’m not thinking about the game, I’m just being creative and reading. It’s a good way for me to get away and I really enjoy it.”

Now Jack is teaming up with his other brother, Luke, to spread their love of reading with the launch the Hughes Brothers’ Pucks & Pages initiative, a multi-year reading program developed in partnership with JAG Physical Therapy and Hockey in New Jersey designed to promote literacy among New Jersey’s youth.

“I know this is a really cool thing that we’re creating and being a part of,” Jack said. “I have a good relationship with the Hockey in New Jersey people. I know a lot of those kids already from past years working with them. This is just a really good interactive way to group Hockey in New Jersey with my passion of reading and the New Jersey Devils and we’re lucky JAG partnered with us to help make this happen.”

“We love (Hockey in New Jersey's) program. It’s something that’s really close to our heart,” Luke said. “I think this gives kids an opportunity to learn, have some fun and maybe grow their passion for reading like Jack and I have.”

Introducing the Hughes' Brothers Pucks & Pages, presented by JAG Physical Therapy.

Books will be chosen by the Hughes brothers and provided to Hockey in New Jersey youth participants as part of their scholastic program. Upon finishing the book, each reader will receive a signed certificate from Jack and Luke acknowledging their accomplishemnt.

Select children and their families will have the opportunity to be hosted by Jack and Luke at a Devils’ home game. After the game, they’ll meet the Hughes brothers to discuss the book, talk hockey and more.

“This will be really fun to meet these kids and their friends and family after the games,” Jack said. "You can bring people to the game and meet them after and share that experience. It’s a really cool thing that me and Luke can do this year and hopefully for a lot of years to come.”

Jack – who includes Larry McMurtry and James Patterson among his favorite authors – hopes that these books will ignite the same love of reading that he felt as a kid.

“For me, it’s a hobby that I’ve found to really enjoy,” he said. “It’s something that over the years I’ve learned to love. I read a lot of books.”

The first book selected by Jack and Luke is Fast Pitch by Nic Stone, a challenging and heartwarming coming-of-age story about a softball player looking to prove herself on and off the field.

“I have a passion for hockey and reading. These are two things I really enjoy doing that brings people together,” Jack said. “Luke and I are really excited to get this going. It’s awesome and really cool."

Hughes Brothers' Pucks & Pages

