Hughes Brothers Excited to Launch Program, Reading Passion | FEATURE

It started as a friendly challenge between brothers.

Jack and Quinn Hughes decided to see who could read more books during the course of a hockey season. During that competition Jack devoured 50 books. And it reignited a love of reading that goes back to his youth.

“We really got after it. That’s how it got ramped up again,” Jack said.

For Jack, reading has become a refuge of sorts.

“It’s an easy way to get away from the game,” Hughes said. “I try to stay off my phone. So, I’m not on my phone and I’m not thinking about the game, I’m just being creative and reading. It’s a good way for me to get away and I really enjoy it.”

Now Jack is teaming up with his other brother, Luke, to spread their love of reading with the launch the Hughes Brothers’ Pucks & Pages initiative, a multi-year reading program developed in partnership with JAG Physical Therapy and Hockey in New Jersey designed to promote literacy among New Jersey’s youth.

“I know this is a really cool thing that we’re creating and being a part of,” Jack said. “I have a good relationship with the Hockey in New Jersey people. I know a lot of those kids already from past years working with them. This is just a really good interactive way to group Hockey in New Jersey with my passion of reading and the New Jersey Devils and we’re lucky JAG partnered with us to help make this happen.”

“We love (Hockey in New Jersey's) program. It’s something that’s really close to our heart,” Luke said. “I think this gives kids an opportunity to learn, have some fun and maybe grow their passion for reading like Jack and I have.”