Hughes Brothers Practice Before Wednesday's Clash | NOTEBOOK

Brothers Go Head-to-Head, Again

Any time the Canucks and Devils meet, there's always the cacophony of noise surrounding the Hughes brothers playing against one another. This will be just the second time all three play in the same game, with Jack having missed the last game at Prudential Center, out with an injury, leaving just Quinn and Luke in the game.

Yet no matter how many times it happens, it just won't ever get old.

"Probably not." eldest brother Quinn said of these games never losing their appeal. "I'm just excited to meet them and hang out with them tonight, and tomorrow will be a business day."

Away from the rink and gamedays, they're just three regular brothers. Checking in with Quinn Hughes, captain of the Vancouver Canucks, he shared his thoughts on his brothers different personalities.

"I think all of us have traits that are the same and obviously differences that make us different or unique. They have a great friendship, they live together and they do a great job together. Luke's probably a little bit more relaxed at times and Jack's like, I don't know, they're both pretty funny guys."

Heading into Wednesday night’s game, it’s (obviously) the forward, Jack who has the edge in points over his brothers. In seven games he has 13 points (7g-6a), Luke, in two games played has a goal and an assist, and Quinn, the oldest of the three, has appeared in all eight games with some combination of the brothers, and has eight assists.